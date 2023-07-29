'Chaat ya Chaata' puts Roadies' general knowledge to test

Alliances and friendships will be put through the paces, as tensions reach an all-time high in the upcoming episode of ‘Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’. Exes Piyu Sharma and Priyanka Choudhary collide, intensifying the drama and adding a new layer of complexity to the already heated battles. It looks like they are not going to let go of their past. That is not all, verbal clashes will be seen between Gary Lu and Himanshu Arora aggravating the gang war.

Right before the task, the host – Sonu Sood will be seen surprising ‘Roadies’ with a chaat treat, where contestants start questioning the sudden pleasant surprise in the show which is very uncommon. Very soon their fears will be turned into reality when Sonu announces a general knowledge-based Immunity task ‘Chaat ya Chaata’.

The task – ‘Chaat ya Chaata’ will begin with three contestants, one from each team who will race to finish a plate of chaat which leads them to a question. They must take a call and ask the question to their gang or other gangs. If the answer is wrong, a Roadie who is selected by Gang Leaders from each team will get slapped with a slap machine which Sonu introduces.

Sonu here will be astonished when some of the participants struggle with basic GK questions. Contestants will find themselves rattling their brains with questions covering diverse topics.

During one particular round, Prince will be seen getting into an argument with Rhea and saying, “First the rule was to clean the plate completely so that the question is visible, and now they are cheating!”

To which Rhea will say,” Sonu Sir, question dikh raha hain, he can read it.” to which Prince will reply,” Woh toh baad me aa raha hai, pehle you have to finish the plate of chaat.”

The matter got so heated that both of them kept saying, “Chal yaar”, “Tameez me reh”, “Dhang se baat kar”, “Chal Nikal” to each other! This will cause a tense environment leaving everyone bothered!

Which gang will ultimately win and save their spot in the next vote-outs? Will Rhea and Prince’s argument cause their alliance to crumble?

Redefining entertainment with high-octane action, daredevilry and electrifying competition, the metaphorical journey is seeing contestants grapple with a heady mix of colossal challenges, and unexpected twists and turns on the road to triumph, beginning from the historic battlefield of Kurukshetra to the hallowed grounds of Kaza.

Hosted by Sonu Sood, the show has gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati and Rhea Chakraborty.

‘Roadies – Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.