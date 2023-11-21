scorecardresearch
Charrul Malik finds fulfilment in worlds of journalism & acting

Charrul Malik, shared that she is proud of two aspects of her life within the television industry, and finds fulfilment in both the roles.

Charrul Malik finds fulfilment in worlds of journalism & acting _pic courtesy news agency
Charrul Malik finds fulfilment in worlds of journalism & acting _pic courtesy news agency

Actress Charrul Malik, who has been a journalist before venturing into the acting career, shared that she is proud of two aspects of her life within the television industry, and finds fulfilment in both the roles.

On the occasion of World Television Day on Tuesday, Charrul said: “I am extremely proud of two aspects of my life within the television industry. Firstly, I am proud to be a part of a news channel, where I serve as an anchor, editor, and journalist, contributing to the news content on MSR TV. It is a role that involves conducting interviews and presenting information accurately.”

“Secondly, I am equally proud to be involved in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ which adds another dimension to my TV career. This show, being a part of a general entertainment channel, allows me to engage with a different audience through a distinct form of content. I find fulfilment in both roles, as they offer diverse experiences,” she shared.

The actress further commented: “Conducting interviews, whether for news or entertainment, provides me with the opportunity to connect with various personalities and share their stories. The richness of these experiences has made me appreciate and feel blessed to be a part of both sides of the television spectrum.”

Charrul said TV is a guiding force today.

“I believe Television Day is significant as it recognises and appreciates the value of television in our lives. Television plays a crucial role in educating, guiding, and shaping public opinion. As someone involved in the media industry, especially in news broadcasting, I understand the responsibility we carry,” she said.

Charrul said: “On Television Day, it is important to acknowledge the role of news channels in delivering information. We, as part of the news fraternity, play a vital role in presenting content that educates and influences public opinion. It is our duty to carefully select and broadcast content that is informative, unbiased, and appropriate.”

“Television serves as a medium through which we direct and guide people, making it essential for us to provide the best and most responsible coverage,” she added.

Charrul plays the character of Rusa in the sitcom ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’.

