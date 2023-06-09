scorecardresearch
Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced; the latter says will remain mom and dad to his daughter

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are now officially divorced

By Pooja Tiwari
Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are now officially divorced. They have been through lots of ups and downs in marital life and tried several times to work it through. But they couldn’t work it through. Here’s a look at how their marital life tumbled down.

The news was further confirmed by Rajeev Sen who shared a throwback picture of himself and ex-wife Charu alongside a heartwarming note. Rajeev Sen’s note read, “There are no goodbyes! Just two people who just couldn’t hold on to each other. Love will stay. We will always remain Mom and Dad to our daughter.”

For the unversed, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in the year 2019 after dating for a while. A year into their marriage and rumours about their separation started doing the rounds. They briefly reunited in 2021 and welcomed their daughter Ziana into their lives. However, things soon took turn for the worse and the duo decided to file for a divorce.

