scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Chefs Ajay Chopra, Shipra Khanna return to judge 'Chef Vs Fridge' Season 3

Chefs Ajay Chopra and Shipra Khanna are back for the 'Chef Vs Fridge' 3rd season, and this time they will be judging 5 contestants and not 2 as they did previously.

By News Bureau

After judging the second season of the cooking-based reality show ‘Chef Vs Fridge’, chefs Ajay Chopra and Shipra Khanna are back for the third season, and this time they will be judging five contestants and not two like as they did previously.

In the first two seasons, there were two contestants who competed against each other and there was a winner in each episode. But now the show will have 5 contestants who will have to go through elimination rounds as well. The show is titled ‘Chef Vs Fridge’ as the main ingredients of the meal prepared by each contestant is kept inside a refrigerator.

Chef Ajay, who is a restaurant consultant and who also hosted the first two seasons of ‘MasterChef India’, said about returning to the show as a judge: “Every new season is a notch higher than the previous one, and ‘Chef Vs Fridge’ is no exception. So, in all aspects like challenges, chefs and competition, this season is going to be tougher. The show this time has a new format as we will see 5 contestants being put through various challenges and will be filtered through rigorous judging and eliminations.”

Elaborating further, the chef added: “They are fighting for the title of Celebrity Chef of the Year. The winner gets a chance to host their own show on the channel, which is happening for the first time. This is an opportunity for a chef to come out of their home kitchen or restaurant kitchen and straight away have their own show which is a gateway to multiple opportunities and possibilities.”

On the other hand, celebrity chef, restaurateur, and TV personality, Shipra said that the new season is going to be more engaging, and entertaining, and at the same time, there will be more tough competition for the contestants.

“With the changes in format and presentation, the show will surely get more engaging and entertaining. This time the show has much more to offer. In fact, it is a completely different show with a similar name. The set-up is aesthetic enough to make you want to get into the kitchen. The contestants are really talented and have given tough competition to each other,” she concluded.

‘Chef Vs Fridge’ will be airing soon on Zee Cafe.

Previous article
BJP K'taka in-charge Arun Singh hospitalised over chest pain complaints
Next article
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Naiyo Lagda Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde
This May Also Interest You
Sports

I-League 2022-23: Real Kashmir meet Aizawl in mid-table clash (preview)

Sports

Strandja Memorial boxing: India's Nishant Dev off to flying start

Technology

1st-gen iPhone sold for record-breaking $63K at auction

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi L-G approves constituting District Medical Boards to enable surrogacy

Health & Lifestyle

Scientists find Covid's possible long-term effects on heart health in autopsies

News

Hashneen Chauhan recalls being cheated by people in initial years of acting career

Sports

Women's T20 WC: India have been very scratchy, need to put up best performance in semis, says Mithali

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India bags two gold medals on Day-2

News

Himanshi Parashar on shooting for 'Teri Meri Doriyaan' wedding scene

Health & Lifestyle

Newborn declared dead by hospital found alive after hrs, alleges family

News

5 reasons why ‘Rabia and Olivia’ is a must watch

Technology

Tepid start for India Inc in 2023, overall deal activity down 41%

Technology

Don't fall prey to fake websites, mobile apps offering passport services: Govt

Technology

Insta restores Pornhub account 'in error' for few hours, shuts down again

Sports

U-21 women's hockey league: Second win for Pritam Siwach foundation

News

Horror flick 'Prey for the Devil' to release on Feb 24 on Liongate

Sports

ISL 2022-23: Goa to host final on March 18

Sports

Fame hasn't gone to my head, says Indian MMA fighter Anshul Jubli after Road To UFC final triumph

Sports

Sneha looking to add more silverware as Vani, Amandeep start favourites

News

Saanvi Talwar returns to TV after 3 years with ‘Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US