scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Yogesh Tripathi feels that parents should give their undivided attention to their children rather than keeping them engaged with electronic devices

By Agency News Desk
Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi
Yogesh Tripathi

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Daroga Happu Singh in the television show ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, on the occasion of Parents’ Day, feels that parents should give their undivided attention to their children rather than keeping them engaged with electronic devices that don’t help in shaping their personality while growing up

The actor said: “As parents, our unwavering desire is to provide our children with the very best. In today’s fast-paced world, striking a harmonious balance between embracing modern parenting practices and dedicating quality time to our kids holds equal significance.”

Given that he works in the television industry which is known for its gruelling schedules and long working hours because the content has to be broadcast daily, he still always makes a point to spend some quality time with his kids.

“Despite the demanding nature of my schedule, I steadfastly refuse to compromise when carving out time for my children. I must take periodic breaks, setting aside days to be fully present with them. Furthermore, I make a deliberate effort to arrange family trips, enabling our children to build strong bonds with us, their grandparents, and other relatives,” he added.

The actor then went on to share the important parenting tip that will come handy for a lot of parents in the age of the Internet and hyperconnectivity.

Yogesh said: “As a parent, we must invest our time and undivided attention in our children rather than relying on material possessions such as phones or PlayStations. Indeed, the most priceless gift we can ever bestow upon them is our presence and quality time together.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is a show about Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family- his wife Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children. He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend Beni and his nine children who are Katori ‘Kat’, Mallai ‘Mallaika’, Ranbir, Hritik, Chamchi, Ayushman and three other kids who are infants.

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan
Next article
Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature
This May Also Interest You
News

Cher announces business venture away from music industry

Sports

Korea Open: Satwik-Chirag happy with third title of season, want to continue with the momentum

News

Cillian Murphy says his sex scenes with Florence Pugh in 'Oppenheimer' are 'perfect'

Sports

ISSF Shooting: Men’s Trap Team wins silver on penultimate day of Junior World Championships

Health & Lifestyle

Parents' psychiatric diagnosis rises risk of premature birth: Study

News

Voice actors raise strong concerns about overuse of artificial intelligence at Comic Con

News

Shubhangi Atre wants her kids to cultivate their individuality

News

Anupam Kher meets Mohan Agashe, talks about friendship that has stood test of time

Technology

Apple may not launch iPhone SE 4 in 2024: Report

News

Devdutt Pattanaik questions Oppenheimer’s understanding of Gita

Sports

Ashes 2023: Cruel if England don't get the opportunity to win Test, says Michael Atherton

Review

Movie Review | Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan masterfully conveys Oppenheimer’s triumph & tragedy

News

Drake calls out fan who threw vape at him during New York gig

Technology

Android 14 may soon bring SMS via satellite feature

Sports

India will have to aim for quick wickets on Day Four to wrap West Indies innings quickly, says Zaheer Khan

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Netherlands edge debutant Portugal 1-0 in Group E clash

Sports

Australia's Heather Graham ruled out of Ireland ODIs; Tess Flintoff named replacement

Feature

Gender compliant movies: Dream on

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US