HomeTVNews

CINTAA mourns 'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary's demise

Kavita Chaudhry passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Amritsar

By Agency News Desk
CINTAA mourns 'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary's demise
CINTAA | Udaan | Kavita Chaudhary _ pic courtesy news agency

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) on Friday mourned the demise of veteran actress-model Kavita Chaudhry (67), who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Amritsar late on Thursday night.

“CINTAA expresses its condolence on the demise of Kavita Chaudhary,” it said in a social media post.

In a condolence post, actor Amit Behl said: “RIP Kavita Chaudhary. Is baar aapne lambi udaan bhar li, Naman,” tagging NSD and CINTAA.

Chaudhary was known for her role as an IPS officer in the popular television serial ‘Udaan’ telecast on Doordarshan (1989-1991). She later became a household name with the ‘Lalita-ji’ series of ads for a detergent brand.

An alumnus of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), Chaudhary’s co-star in ‘Udaan’ was acclaimed actor-filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

‘Udaan’ was inspired by the real-life story of her elder sister and IPS officer Kanchan Choudhary-Bhattacharya, the second woman IPS officer in India and the country’s first state Director-General of Police of Uttarakhand.

Kavita Chaudhary had two other big TV shows, ‘Your Honour’ and ‘IPS Diaries’, besides other contributions to the glamour and entertainment world.

Previous article
Kanye West creates bizarre AI model of wife Bianca Censori
Next article
3rd Test: Duckett’s 88-ball whirlwind ton helps England reach 207/2 after India post 445 in first innings
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US