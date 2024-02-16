CINTAA mourns 'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary's demise

The Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) on Friday mourned the demise of veteran actress-model Kavita Chaudhry (67), who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest in Amritsar late on Thursday night.

“CINTAA expresses its condolence on the demise of Kavita Chaudhary,” it said in a social media post.

In a condolence post, actor Amit Behl said: “RIP Kavita Chaudhary. Is baar aapne lambi udaan bhar li, Naman,” tagging NSD and CINTAA.

Chaudhary was known for her role as an IPS officer in the popular television serial ‘Udaan’ telecast on Doordarshan (1989-1991). She later became a household name with the ‘Lalita-ji’ series of ads for a detergent brand.

An alumnus of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD), Chaudhary’s co-star in ‘Udaan’ was acclaimed actor-filmmaker Shekhar Kapur.

‘Udaan’ was inspired by the real-life story of her elder sister and IPS officer Kanchan Choudhary-Bhattacharya, the second woman IPS officer in India and the country’s first state Director-General of Police of Uttarakhand.

Kavita Chaudhary had two other big TV shows, ‘Your Honour’ and ‘IPS Diaries’, besides other contributions to the glamour and entertainment world.