Composting startup founder hopes to catch Namita Thapar's eye

By News Bureau

A Pune-based company’s founder, Poonam Kasturi pitched an idea to promote home composting and hoped to get an investment from the judges, especially Namita Thapar, on ‘Shark Tank India 2’.

She has received an award from Namita in the past and now Poonam hopes her pitch can impress Namita and get her to invest in her business.

Poonam said: “Taking our mission of contributing to climate action by composting at ‘Shark Tank India 2’ was a dream come true. Pitching to bring the sharks on board for the cause and impact was exciting. I learned a lot from the interaction. Right through the challenge, the Sharks were uber-supportive and helped refine our pitch. They were rooting for us through the whole process.”

Hosted by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua, ‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com).

This season also marks the entry of a new ‘Shark’ on the panel — Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

