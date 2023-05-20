scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Arjit Taneja knows the show is going to be tougher than ever, and that's why he's adopted a new fitness regime to prepare for it.

By Agency News Desk
Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Contestant Arjit Taneja gives up cheat days to be his fittest to win 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ contestant Arjit Taneja knows the show is going to be tougher than ever, and that’s why he’s adopted a new fitness regime to prepare for it.

Taking inspiration from his role models Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth, Arjit is pushing himself to his limits with intense weightlifting sessions, practicing Muay Thai, and following a high-protein diet.

He has even given up cheat days, all for the sake of being in his fittest form for the show. With this level of dedication and preparation, it’s clear that Arjit is ready to give his competitors a run for their money.

Talking about his excitement, Arjit said: “I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, which is such a prestigious show. I have always been a big fan of the show, and I can’t believe I’m actually going to be on it.”

“Winning this season means everything to me, and I am willing to put in all the effort and hard work it takes to achieve my goal. I am lucky to have trainers who understand my vision of fitness and are helping me get into my best shape. Salman Khan and Chris Hemsworth have always been my role models, and I am trying to learn as much as I can from their fitness journeys.”

He added: I am excited to be in this phase of transformation and am ready to give it my all. Cheat days are out of the question for me; that’s how much Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 matters to me. I can’t wait for my fans to see me in this new avatar.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'
Next article
YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests TB vax may reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Technology

Samsung, LG, other S.Korean firms to invest $49 bn in display biz

News

'Wagle Ki Duniya' stars Sumeet, Pariva open their dressing rooms for strays on set

Health & Lifestyle

Agra roads 'unsafe' for "walking tourists"

News

YouTube star Hank Green reveals he has Hodgkin's lymphoma

News

Ileana D'Cruz goes out on a drive; says 'sun's out, bump's out'

Sports

IPL 2023: There's a certain calmness to Jaiswal's batting and I credit Sangakkara for it, says Raina

News

Anupama Solanki on her 'Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer' role: 'This is a 2-in-1 character'

News

Jason Sudeikis reveals he has a collection of 250 pairs of sneakers

Health & Lifestyle

100 cr people, children worldwide at risk of cholera: UN

Sports

Now Rinku has become the X-factor for KKR, not Russell: Harbhajan Singh

News

Sara Ali Khan highlights Indian culture, cinema and art during her powerful speech at the Cannes Film Festival

News

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya drives a tractor in Gujarat village, posts video

News

Vipul Shah on imparting commando training to underprivileged women

Health & Lifestyle

Paradromics inches closer to FDA approval for brain implant

News

Hrithik Roshan fuels ‘War 2’ speculation by wanting to meet NTR Jr. on ‘yuddhabhumi’

News

Surveen Chawla puts her best fashion foot forward at Cannes after a decade

Technology

New York City sinking at faster rate, 8 mn at coastal flooding risk: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US