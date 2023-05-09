Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, whose been away from the silver screen since 2018, is all set to make a comeback with the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 and she is looking forward to perform stunts under filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty’s guidance.

Why did she want to do the show?

“(I am) Trying to test my strength, patience and limits,” Daisy told IANS.

“Nervous to perform stunts like obviously. Because, If I am not then I am over confident so that’s not going to happen,” said Daisy, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3’ in 2018.

Talking about the excitement to share screen space with Rohit Shetty, she said: “Yes, I am super excited I have known Rohit (Shetty) sir for the longest time.”

She added: “I can’t wait to meet and connect with him because there are a lot of things we might talk about bhoole bhisrey memories we shared, we might talk about that. Also, looking forward to perform stunts under his guidance. Rohit has been very motivating since I have known him and stunts he pushes more.”

What has kept Daisy, who has worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, away from the big screen?

“The first reason being Covid and second reason is that I have finished shooting for two projects. They are under post-productions and should be ready to release by the end of this year.”