scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, whose been away from the silver screen since 2018, is all set to make a comeback with the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13 and she is looking forward to perform stunts under filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty's guidance.

By Agency News Desk
Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits
Daisy Shah on 'KKK 13': Trying to test my strength, patience and limits

Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, whose been away from the silver screen since 2018, is all set to make a comeback with the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13 and she is looking forward to perform stunts under filmmaker-host Rohit Shetty’s guidance.

Why did she want to do the show?

“(I am) Trying to test my strength, patience and limits,” Daisy told IANS.

“Nervous to perform stunts like obviously. Because, If I am not then I am over confident so that’s not going to happen,” said Daisy, who was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Race 3’ in 2018.

Talking about the excitement to share screen space with Rohit Shetty, she said: “Yes, I am super excited I have known Rohit (Shetty) sir for the longest time.”

She added: “I can’t wait to meet and connect with him because there are a lot of things we might talk about bhoole bhisrey memories we shared, we might talk about that. Also, looking forward to perform stunts under his guidance. Rohit has been very motivating since I have known him and stunts he pushes more.”

What has kept Daisy, who has worked as an assistant to choreographer Ganesh Acharya, away from the big screen?

“The first reason being Covid and second reason is that I have finished shooting for two projects. They are under post-productions and should be ready to release by the end of this year.”

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix
Next article
GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021
This May Also Interest You
News

'Adipurush' actor Devdatta Nage recalls chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' before shooting

Technology

IIT Mandi team to turn agriculture residue, paper waste to useful chemicals

News

‘Adipurush’ Trailer Drops, Fans Brace for an Epic Blockbuster

Sports

IPL 2023: Injured Archer returns home for rehabilitation, MI names Chirs Jordan as his replacement (Ld)

Technology

Hiring in startups up in April, despite 6% annual drop in e-recruitment: Report

Technology

GSMA fined $224K over biometrics ID checks of attendees at MWC 2021

News

Tom Cruise enjoys conversation with Shakira at Formula One Miami Grand Prix

News

Saffron flags, 'Jai Shri Ram' chants in movie hall prior to 'Adipurush' trailer launch

Health & Lifestyle

Samsung Galaxy Watch's Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification feature cleared by FDA

Health & Lifestyle

Parvovirus outbreak among dogs in Lucknow

Health & Lifestyle

Sewer workers to have insurance cover in UP

News

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to get engaged on this date; Fans say Rajneeti se Parineeti tak

News

5 reasons to watch ‘Rosh’ – will keep you on the edge of your seat

Sports

IPL 2023: 'I get goosebumps seeing him doing what he's been doing', Russell hails Rinku after KKR clinch thriller

News

'The Kerala Story' ban in Bengal: BJP mulling moving court

Sports

IPL 2023: Emergence of young left-handed batters, finishers augurs well for Indian cricket

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz wins Laureus Breakthrough of the Year award

Sports

IPL 2023: Sam Curran couldn't execute what he needed to, says Simon Doull

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US