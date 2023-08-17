scorecardresearch
Daisy Shah says she has 'learnt the dos and don'ts of television' with 'KKK13'

By Agency News Desk

Daisy Shah who made her bollywood debut with the film ‘Jai Ho’ opposite Salman Khan is currently seen as a participant in Colors TV show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and the actress feels that she has learnt do’s and don’ts of television after doing this show. 

Daisy has also joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities doing reality shows as currently she is the participant in ‘Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

The actress was seen participating in a VR gaming challenge on Wednesday along with Shiv Thakare and Soundous Moufakir.

Here the actress spoke about her experience of ‘KKK’ and said, “I am getting so much love from everyone for Khatron. I had not expected this kind of love. The main reason for doing Khatron was to get connected with a wider audience. I had no idea about how the world of TV operates. Now I have learnt the Do’s and Don’ts of television. It has been a great learning experience. I have made great memories and friends with this show. “

Talking about the various stunts she has been doing in the show, she said, “Just before you start the stunt, there is a butterfly feeling but then you hear Rohit sir’s voice that you can do it. It gives you motivation to do the stunt.”

