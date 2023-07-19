scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Daisy Shah to prove 'KKK 13' is not just about 'luck'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will be introducing a ‘red fanda week’, in the upcoming episode, where the host Rohit Shetty will instruct the contestants to cite the one daredevil, who has made it through the last two episodes on the strength of luck. 

The ‘red fanda’, which stands for the threat of elimination, will go to Daisy Shah after contestants unanimously agree that she lucked out in the previous stunts. 

According to the rules of the red fanda, to defend her position on the show, Daisy must compete with two contestants, who she should outperform to get rid of the elimination threat.

Daisy and her competitors Aishwarya Sharma and Arjit Taneja must perform a daring stunt that will have them brave acrophobia and aquaphobia.

The contestants will be tasked with mounting up a tilted crane and collecting flags nestled in places that challenge their balance and induce vertigo.

Daisy will have to make sure that she’s not the worst performer among the three. The stakes are that the fanda shall pass on to the worst performer of this stunt. Will Daisy be able to prove her mettle as a daredevil? 

Commenting on the challenge, Daisy said: “It was exciting to perform a stunt where both the elements of water and height were involved. I had to defend my position and make a statement that I am not only lucky, I’m hard working too. I hope the audience will embrace me as I get into my khiladi element. Aishwarya and Arjit were great competitors. I can’t wait for everyone to watch how the red fanda week panned out for us.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

–IANS

sp/prw

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Christopher Nolan says ‘no’ to directing more superhero movies
Next article
Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth crash out in opener; Prannoy advances to second round
This May Also Interest You
News

Mohan Agashe says his professions of acting, psychiatry bring 'bilateral symmetry' in life

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to open campaign against Pakistan on Sep 2 in Kandy (ld)

News

'The Wheel of Time 2' trailer brings in drama, action, romance and emotional weight

News

Pankaj Dheer to play double role in 'Ajooni'

News

Raj Kundra’s experience in Arthur Road jail gets a movie, businessman to make debut

News

Madonna returns to social media after health scare

News

Saswata Chatterjee plays cop in Bengali streaming series 'Abar Proloy'

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 schedule announced, India to face Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy

News

Samantha shares pics from spiritual retreat, says 'meditative state is my powerful source of strength'

Sports

BAN vs IND, 2nd ODI: Wanted to pitch the ball in right area; allow surface to do rest, says Jemimah on her four-fer

News

Netizens slam Margot Robbie for using native Aussie accent during ‘Barbie’ promotional tour

News

Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi to release 'The Kashmir Files Unreported'

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab Police seize 13.7 lakh pharma opioids capsules, tablets

Technology

GST officials search UpGrad offices, edtech unicorn says 'routine survey'

News

Hollywood strikers green light 39 indie projects after confirming they have no links with AMPTP

Sports

Zimbabwe Cricket chairman Tavengwa dispels questions on corruption at Zim Afro T10

News

Shruti Hassan says she has trouble fitting in but is still a proud ‘weirdo’, in new poetic rhyme

Sports

Korea Open: Sindhu, Srikanth crash out in opener; Prannoy advances to second round

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US