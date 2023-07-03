scorecardresearch
Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

Darshan Dave has shared that his mother has been his Guru and throughout every stage of his life, he has been fortunate to have his mother's guiding presence.

Darshan Dave with his mother

Elaborating on the same, the actor said: “She is a professor of Vocal Music in University of Rajasthan. Her unwavering support and mentorship have been instrumental in shaping my journey. However, it is her profound impact on my musical endeavours that truly stands out. She introduced me to music, nurturing my passion and talents and serving as my dedicated teacher.”

“With immense admiration, I look back on the countless hours she spent teaching me in various forms of music, its theory and aesthetics, and music appreciation. Because of her, I started composing and singing and she bought me various musical instruments,” Darshan Dave added.

He further mentioned that his mother prepared him for several music competitions where he won. She also agreed to sing his compositions that got released by times music. Her patience, expertise, and love for music created a nurturing environment where he could develop my skills and explore the depths of musical expression.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to have had her as my teacher, guiding me through the intricacies of melodies and rhythms. But her role as my guru extends far beyond music. She has been my pillar of strength, providing unwavering guidance and mentorship in all aspects of life,” the actor said.

“Her wisdom, love, and dedication have shaped my character and taught me invaluable life lessons. On Guru Purnima, I express my deepest gratitude and appreciation to my beloved mother. Her profound influence on my life has been immeasurable, and I am forever grateful for her unwavering support and the immeasurable impact she has had as my Guru,” he added.

‘Doosri Maa’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

