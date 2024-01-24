Deepika Singh: 'Mangal Lakshmi' is a story of sisters unusual bond

Actress Deepika Singh, who is set to portray the lead in the riveting family drama ‘Mangal Lakshmi’, has opened up on her character, revealing how the show reflects numerous instances that we see around us everyday.

The new offering revolves around Mangal (Deepika), the ultimate multitasker, juggling the roles of a daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law while also raising her younger sister, Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit).

Mangal is striving to find a soulmate for Laxmi, ensuring that the younger one doesn’t face the same humiliation that Mangal experiences in her marriage with Adit (played by Naman Shaw).

Prepared to essay the role of Mangal, Deepika, who is known for her role in ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ shared: “I am thrilled to step into the shoes of Mangal, a desi and yet relatable character from Delhi. It’s a story of two sisters’ unusual bond, reflecting numerous instances that we see around us everyday.”

“I have myself witnessed many stories in my own family and among my friends that have inspired me. I also feel that audiences in our country appreciate watching such empathetic characters on the screen and resonate with them,” she said.

Deepika feels glad to bring Mangal’s character to life, and hopes that viewers will find relatability in every character trait.

Talking about essaying the role of Lakshmi, Sanika shared: “Mangal Lakshmi marks my first attempt as an actor with Hindi television. Lakshmi is a straight forward girl who firmly believes in standing up for her rights and challenging what she perceives as wrong.”

Naman expressed: “Bringing to life the character of Adit, a narcissistic and disrespectful male chauvinist who consistently undermines his wife, is no easy feat. My character aims to showcase a patriarchal and still prevalent aspect of the real-world challenges in Indian marriages.”

“As an actor, I am dedicated to infusing authenticity into every character I play, and I am excited and looking forward to portraying this multi headed character with ease,” he added.

‘Mangal Lakshmi’ will air soon on Colors.