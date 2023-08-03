scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Deepshikha Nagpal, her 'second unit' enjoys pulling pranks on Iqbal Khan

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Deepshikha Nagpal says she indulges in friendly banter with her co-star Iqbal Khan, along with her ‘second unit’ on the sets of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’.

The actress is currently portraying the character of ‘Satyavati Raichand’ in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.’

Deepshikha, who is adored by everyone on the show and the sets, recently disclosed her love for humour, often engaging in pranks with everyone on the set. Hence, she and her co-stars have earned the title of pranksters.

She shared that her team calls her phone’s camera the ‘second unit’ on the set.

“Whenever I switch it on, it signals silence for Iqbal. Even I make memes of Iqbal and others, having so much fun and laughter. Time flies when you’re enjoying yourself, and I didn’t even realise a year has passed. I always remain a fun-loving person, following my philosophy of being happy and spreading happiness.”

Deepshikha further expressed, “I always prefer a fun and positive work environment. Wherever I work, I make it a point to spread joy. Boredom is something I cannot tolerate. Initially, people might think of me as stubborn and obstinate, but once they get to know me, they realise there’s no one more jovial.”

“I keep playing pranks on everyone, especially Iqbal, and we indulge in friendly banter. Iqbal enjoys the fun on set, but the moment my camera is in front of him, he turns quiet, knowing that his (Iqbal) memes might be created when my camera captures him,” she said.

The ongoing sequence of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ has kept the audience captivated with its twists and turns. Jai (played by Karan Suchak) presents numerous challenges in Dev and Vidhi’s lives, leading them to make important decisions about their lives. Dev (Iqbal) and Vidhi (played by Rachna Mistry) face various trials in their journey.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

sp/prw

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
FIFA Women's World Cup: Captain Sam Kerr returns to training as Australia's belief grows
Next article
Pariva Pranati on the first cat she rescued at Mumbai's Film City
This May Also Interest You
Technology

'50K Indians require heart transplants each year, only 0.2% receive them'

News

Joe Jonas reveals most embarrassing moment onstage

Sports

Germany fall in group stage for first time at FIFA Women's World Cup

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt wondered if Sunny Leone was right choice for 'Jism 2'

News

Nitin Desai’s funeral at his Raigad studio on Friday afternoon

Sports

Delhi court to hear arguments on framing of charges against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan from Aug 9

Technology

India smartphone market dips 10% YoY, Apple logs 61% growth

News

Pariva Pranati on the first cat she rescued at Mumbai's Film City

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Captain Sam Kerr returns to training as Australia's belief grows

Technology

DPDP Bill will create punitive consequences for platforms exploiting Indians' data: MoS IT

Dialogues

OMG 2 Dialogues: Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s powerful dialogues

News

Trevor Noah replaced by Kal Penn as host for 'The Daily Show'

Technology

Webb spots never seen before dusty objects in 'El Gordo' galaxy cluster

News

Tanvi Dogra on 'Parineetii': It's been incredible journey peeling layers of 'Neetii'

News

New version of 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' brings modern flavour to iconic dance number

Technology

HackerOne to lay off 12% of workforce due to global economic slowdown

Sports

SA20: MI Cape Town announce player retentions ahead of upcoming auction

Sports

DC Open: Taylor Fritz, Gael Monfils advance to third round

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US