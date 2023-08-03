Deepshikha Nagpal, her 'second unit' enjoys pulling pranks on Iqbal Khan

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Deepshikha Nagpal says she indulges in friendly banter with her co-star Iqbal Khan, along with her ‘second unit’ on the sets of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’.

The actress is currently portraying the character of ‘Satyavati Raichand’ in the show ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.’

Deepshikha, who is adored by everyone on the show and the sets, recently disclosed her love for humour, often engaging in pranks with everyone on the set. Hence, she and her co-stars have earned the title of pranksters.

She shared that her team calls her phone’s camera the ‘second unit’ on the set.

“Whenever I switch it on, it signals silence for Iqbal. Even I make memes of Iqbal and others, having so much fun and laughter. Time flies when you’re enjoying yourself, and I didn’t even realise a year has passed. I always remain a fun-loving person, following my philosophy of being happy and spreading happiness.”

Deepshikha further expressed, “I always prefer a fun and positive work environment. Wherever I work, I make it a point to spread joy. Boredom is something I cannot tolerate. Initially, people might think of me as stubborn and obstinate, but once they get to know me, they realise there’s no one more jovial.”

“I keep playing pranks on everyone, especially Iqbal, and we indulge in friendly banter. Iqbal enjoys the fun on set, but the moment my camera is in front of him, he turns quiet, knowing that his (Iqbal) memes might be created when my camera captures him,” she said.

The ongoing sequence of ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ has kept the audience captivated with its twists and turns. Jai (played by Karan Suchak) presents numerous challenges in Dev and Vidhi’s lives, leading them to make important decisions about their lives. Dev (Iqbal) and Vidhi (played by Rachna Mistry) face various trials in their journey.

‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ airs on Star Bharat.

–IANS

sp/prw