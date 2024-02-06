HomeTVNews

Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks blessings at Kamakhya temple

Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared the pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated on the Nilachal hills.

By Agency News Desk
Devoleena Bhattacharjee seeks blessings at Kamakhya temple
Devoleena Bhattacharjee | Kamakhya temple_ pic courtesy Instagram

The ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ fame actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee has sought blessings at the Kamakhya Temple, in Guwahati and shared the pictures from her holy visit to the temple situated on the Nilachal hills.

Taking to the photo-sharing application Instagram, Devoleena shared happy pictures from her holy visit to the temple. Posing against the backdrop of the temple, Devoleena can be seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, paired with a beige coloured coat.

She opted for no makeup look and has kept her hair open. There is a ‘tika’ on her forehead, and is holding a red auspicious ‘chunari’ in her hand. There is also a small garland around her neck.

The post is captioned as: “Maa #kamakhya #nilachalparbat #guwahati #assam”.

Meanwhile, Devoleena, who was the contestant in the controversial reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ season 13th, 14th and 15th, has last featured in the show ‘Dil Diyaan Gallaan’. The show featured Kaveri Priyam, Paras Arora and Devoleena in the lead.

The actress also starred in the web series ‘First Second Chance’.

Previous article
'Russia's Google' pulls out of home country, sells biz for $5.2 bn
Next article
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur kicks off 1st BIMSTEC Aquatics C'ships in New Delhi
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US