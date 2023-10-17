'Dhruv Tara' marks my first venture into a show with time travel as its theme: Karan V Grover

Actor Karan V Grover, who has joined the star cast of the show ‘Dhruv Tara’, is excited over his entirely new avatar, and called it a delightful experience. ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ weaves an enchanting narrative of love and time travel.

The performances by Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma in the roles of Dhruv and Tara have made this show a beloved favourite among viewers who are captivated by its storyline filled with unexpected twists.

As the show gears up to take a four-year leap, exciting new characters are set to join the cast, adding fresh dimensions to the story.

Karan has stepped into the role of the courageous and noble King of Jaipur, Surya Pratap Singh. He embodies a multi-dimensional character, celebrated for his exceptional swordsmanship and as a fearless warrior.

Beyond his martial skills, Surya Pratap is a compassionate ruler, wholeheartedly dedicated to the well-being and welfare of his people. His arrival promises to reshape Tara’s life and will undoubtedly influence and shape the course of events in the unfolding love story of Dhruv and Tara.

Talking about the same, Karan said: “With the show taking a four-year leap, the introduction of my character, Surya Pratap, the fearless king of Jaipur, will significantly change the course of Dhruv and Tara’s love story.”

“The dynamic between Surya Pratap and Tara promises to be exceptionally intriguing and will undoubtedly come as a complete surprise to the audience. I eagerly await their reactions to my entirely new avatar and the intriguing twists and turns my character will introduce to Dhruv Tara,” the actor said.

Karan added: “Being a part of this show is truly a delightful experience for me, and it holds an added layer of excitement as ‘Dhruv Tara’ marks my first venture into a show with time travel as its central theme.”

The show airs on Sony SAB.