Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' Season 13.

By Agency News Desk
Dino James to perform death-defying stunts as he joins 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Popular rapper Dino James will be seen performing stunts in the upcoming season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Season 13.

A source close to IANS confirmed the news about Dino being a part of the stunt-based reality show.

Dino will be seen competing with names such as Shiv Thakare, Soundouz Moufakir, Rohit Bose Roy, Nyra Bannerjee and Anjum Fakih to name a few.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the 13th season of the Colors show will be taking place in the picturesque locales of South Africa.

Dino comes from a humble Malayalam background. His father Jimmy James worked as an electrician. The rapper hails from a village in Madhya Pradesh. He rose to fame with his tracks ‘Girlfriend’, ‘Yaadein’, ‘Hancock’, ‘Maa’ and ‘Woh’, among others.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
