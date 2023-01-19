Drake's hairstyle inspires Rohit Suchanti for his new look

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Rohit Suchanti opened up about his new hairstyle which is inspired by popular Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

He is quite excited to share his new look with his fans and said he is sure viewers will love it in the show.

He said: “I have been looking forward to changing my look for a very long time now. This new year, I thought of finally going ahead and getting a haircut like Drake since I’m absolutely obsessed with his haircut.”

Rohit is known for his roles in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, and he also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’.

The actor further shared that during his recent trip to Dubai, he thought of getting a haircut and changing his old hairstyle.

“After going on my Dubai trip for the new year celebration, I got a haircut there and personally, I feel it really suits me. I think I feel more confident and amazing in this look and it helps me perform better in my role as well. I am sure the audience and my fans will also love this new look of mine,” he added.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.