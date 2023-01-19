scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Drake's hairstyle inspires Rohit Suchanti for his new look

By News Bureau

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ actor Rohit Suchanti opened up about his new hairstyle which is inspired by popular Canadian rapper and singer Drake.

He is quite excited to share his new look with his fans and said he is sure viewers will love it in the show.

He said: “I have been looking forward to changing my look for a very long time now. This new year, I thought of finally going ahead and getting a haircut like Drake since I’m absolutely obsessed with his haircut.”

Rohit is known for his roles in ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’, and he also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 12’.

The actor further shared that during his recent trip to Dubai, he thought of getting a haircut and changing his old hairstyle.

“After going on my Dubai trip for the new year celebration, I got a haircut there and personally, I feel it really suits me. I think I feel more confident and amazing in this look and it helps me perform better in my role as well. I am sure the audience and my fans will also love this new look of mine,” he added.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

Previous article
Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'
Next article
Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years
This May Also Interest You
News

Victoria Beckham has eaten same meal every day for 25 years

News

Abhishek Nigam gives new twist to his character in 'Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha 2'

News

Pankaj Tripathi wraps up shoot of investigative drama 'Father'

Sports

1st ODI: Gill has settled the debate on opening slot in ODIs, says Aakash Chopra

Technology

I'm on visa, have limited time: Sacked Indian-origin Microsoft worker

News

Joy Mukherjee’s son, Sujoy Mukherjee to make directorial debut with Kalpvriksh’

News

Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan taunts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary saying, “I don’t find you all better than Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia”

Technology

NASA, Boeing working on more fuel-efficient aircraft design

News

Ishwak Singh says right look adds X factor and in 'Berlin' they have that

Sports

Making 208 out of 350 is an outstanding effort: Jaffer lavishes praise on Gill for outstanding knock against NZ

Technology

Elon Musk stands to lose billions over 2018 Tesla tweets in US trial

Technology

Email marketing leader Mailchimp hacked, customers' data exposed

News

James Cameron says watching ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ on phone is bad, but not because of screen size

News

Hansika Motwani's wedding documentary 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' first look revealed

News

Antoine Fuqua to direct biopic on Michael Jackson, set to begin shooting this year

News

‘Bigg Boss 16’: Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma try to instigate Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia against Shiv

Sports

Australian Open: Sabalenka eases past Rogers to reach third round

Technology

Amazon faces over $60K penalty for unsafe warehouse work conditions

Health & Lifestyle

Undergraduate dies of severe cardiac arrest at Gujarat college

Sports

Copa del Rey: Athletic, Atletico and Valencia advance as Osasuna beat title-holders Betis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US