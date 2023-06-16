scorecardresearch
'Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar' upcoming episodes to present journey of Ambedkar's graduation

'Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar' will follow the events that took place in the graduation phase of the architect of the Indian Constitution.

By Agency News Desk

The upcoming episodes of the television show ‘Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar’ will follow the events that took place in the graduation phase of the architect of the Indian Constitution. B.R. Ambedkar was a proponent of equality and stressed the role of education in creating an equitable society.

His legacy encouraged individuals to fight for the right to education and strive for an equal society.

On graduating, he received a scholarship from Sayajirao Gaikwad of Baroda to complete his studies at Elphinstone College, Bombay.

The forthcoming track in the show will present the journey of Babasaheb’s graduation, starting June 20.

Talking about B.R. Ambedkar’s inspiring journey to obtain a graduation degree, Atharva, who essays Bhimrao in the show, said: “This track in the show is quite significant, and I feel extremely fortunate to have been given a chance to portray such an inspirational leader. We are confident that the viewers will be deeply inspired by it. Babasaheb was a highly skilled academician who achieved great success, attaining numerous degrees, including a Doctor of Philosophy in Economics from Columbia University.”

He further mentioned, “He utilised his knowledge to champion the cause of marginalised communities, striving for social justice and equality. Babasaheb emerged as a vocal proponent for education for all, particularly focusing on communities that were unjustly denied education opportunities due to social discrimination. He worked tirelessly to establish educational institutions, ranging from schools to colleges, while combating discriminatory practices within existing educational systems”.

‘Ek Mahanayak Dr. B.R Ambedkar’ airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

