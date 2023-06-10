scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Farah Khan requests Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya for an ‘Om Shanti Om’ mural

Bollywood Art Project's Ranjit Dahiya has been beautifying the streets of Mumbai with gigantic portraits of film stars across generations

By Agency News Desk
Farah Khan requests Bollywood Art Project's Ranjit Dahiya for an 'Om Shanti Om' mural
Farah Khan

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show, ‘Indias Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the incredible journey of Indian cinema, the contestants, along with their choreographers will dance in the footsteps of trailblazers like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Bollywood’s iconic pairs such as Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, among others.

Adding an extra dose of entertainment to this extravaganza will be the acclaimed filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan.

Honouring the people behind the scenes, who have contributed as much as the stars to the success of Indian Cinema, the show will see Manoj Desai, executive director of Mumbai’s G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya, founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman in the Indian film industry.

Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya has been beautifying the streets of Mumbai with gigantic portraits of film stars across generations, and on ‘India’s Best Dancer’, he will talk about his love for Bollywood.

“My journey was not easy; there were a lot of struggles,” he says. “When I started the project, I didn’t have enough money, but I had the dream of doing something in Mumbai so that people would come to this city to watch Bollywood.”

Dahiya continued: “Bombay is known as ‘Cinema Ki Nagri’, but there was no representation of Bollywood, hence I wanted to change that and create something. And now, I have been making Bollywood paintings for the past 11 years, with more than 40 murals across India till date.”

Commending Dahiya’s passion, Sonali Bendre, Bollywood star and one of the three judges, says: “Earlier, film posters used to be painted but with evolving times, the trend of painting faded away and digital posters came into the picture. But today, you reminded us of those days. You are a very talented artist and your work is truly amazing.”

Farah Khan adds: “Whenever I pass the sea link and see your painting, I always wish that one day you will make a painting of one of my films, maybe ‘Om Shanti Om’.”

Making the evening memorable for the special guests, Terence Lewis, the contestants, and Dahiya will go on to dance to the iconic song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’.

This weekend, tune into ‘India’s Best Dancer 3′ at 8 p.m. and celebrate ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’ on Sony Entertainment Television.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Tennis: Andy Murray accepts wildcard for Nottingham Open
Next article
WTC Final: Third umpire's decision over Green's catch to dismiss Gill triggers widespread debate
This May Also Interest You
Sports

PM Modi hails long-jumper Murali Sreeshankar for third place in Paris Diamond League

Sports

WTC Final: Kohli-Rahane's unbeaten 71-run stand keeps India alive in a daunting chase of 444

Sports

AFC U-17 Asian Cup: Bibiano Fernandes' Indian boys aiming to make history in Thailand

Sports

WTC Final: India ignore the lesson of 1979

Sports

PHL 2023: Maharashtra Ironmen thrash Golden Eagles UP for first win

Sports

East Bengal FC rope in winger Nandhakumar Sekar on three-year contract

Sports

French Open: Swiatek prevails over Muchova in a hard-fought final to win third Roland Garros title

Sports

WTC Final: Third umpire's decision over Green's catch to dismiss Gill triggers widespread debate

Sports

Tennis: Andy Murray accepts wildcard for Nottingham Open

Sports

WTC Final: India lose Gill in daunting chase of 444 after Carey's 66 helps Australia declare at 270/8

Sports

Athletics: Kipyegon sets World Record in 5000m; Girma races to World mark in Paris

Sports

Canadian Open: Theegala, Bhatia make cut as China's Yuan grabs halfway lead; Aaron Rai drops to second

Sports

WTC Final: Carey remains unbeaten on 66 as Australia declare at 270/8, set India a daunting target of 444 (Ld)

Technology

Microsoft's new feature to let users react to comments in Word

Sports

Football: Mexican star Chicharito to undergo knee surgery

Sports

WTC Final: Carey remains unbeaten on 66 as Australia declare at 270/8, set India a daunting target of 444

News

SRK does 'Pathaan' hook step on Mannat balcony to celebrate TV premiere

Sports

PM Modi congratulates Indian shooters for impressive show at Junior World Cup

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US