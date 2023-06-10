Farah Khan requests Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya for an ‘Om Shanti Om’ mural

This weekend, Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show, ‘Indias Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the incredible journey of Indian cinema, the contestants, along with their choreographers will dance in the footsteps of trailblazers like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan, as well as Bollywood’s iconic pairs such as Dharmendra and Hema Malini, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh, among others.

Adding an extra dose of entertainment to this extravaganza will be the acclaimed filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan.

Honouring the people behind the scenes, who have contributed as much as the stars to the success of Indian Cinema, the show will see Manoj Desai, executive director of Mumbai’s G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Ranjit Dahiya, founder of the Bollywood Art Project, and Reshma Pathan, the first stuntwoman in the Indian film industry.

Bollywood Art Project’s Ranjit Dahiya has been beautifying the streets of Mumbai with gigantic portraits of film stars across generations, and on ‘India’s Best Dancer’, he will talk about his love for Bollywood.

“My journey was not easy; there were a lot of struggles,” he says. “When I started the project, I didn’t have enough money, but I had the dream of doing something in Mumbai so that people would come to this city to watch Bollywood.”

Dahiya continued: “Bombay is known as ‘Cinema Ki Nagri’, but there was no representation of Bollywood, hence I wanted to change that and create something. And now, I have been making Bollywood paintings for the past 11 years, with more than 40 murals across India till date.”

Commending Dahiya’s passion, Sonali Bendre, Bollywood star and one of the three judges, says: “Earlier, film posters used to be painted but with evolving times, the trend of painting faded away and digital posters came into the picture. But today, you reminded us of those days. You are a very talented artist and your work is truly amazing.”

Farah Khan adds: “Whenever I pass the sea link and see your painting, I always wish that one day you will make a painting of one of my films, maybe ‘Om Shanti Om’.”

Making the evening memorable for the special guests, Terence Lewis, the contestants, and Dahiya will go on to dance to the iconic song ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’.

This weekend, tune into ‘India’s Best Dancer 3′ at 8 p.m. and celebrate ‘Cinema Ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’ on Sony Entertainment Television.