Fashionably fearless: Nyrraa M. Banerji goes on a shopping spree for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

Nyrraa M. Banerji went on a shopping spree to curate an edgy and chic wardrobe for her stint on the stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

‘Pishachini’ actress Nyrraa M. Banerji went on a shopping spree to curate an edgy and chic wardrobe for her stint on the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

From colourful athleisure to animal prints, Nyrraa is all set to stun viewers with her bold fashion choices while taking on challenging stunts in breathtaking locations.

Nyrraa said: “I am excited to showcase my unique style on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ and make a statement with my fashion choices while taking on the most challenging stunts. I believe that fashion is not just about looking good, but also about reflecting one’s personality and attitude.

She added: “I have curated a wardrobe that is both colourful and daring, with pieces that mirror my eclectic tastes and fearless spirit. From exquisite coats to stylish shoes, I have made sure that I have options for every occasion and every kind of weather. I am ready to stand out with every appearance and prove that fashion and fearlessness go hand in hand.”

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ airs on Colors.

