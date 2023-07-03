scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Arjun Bijlani: Fingers crossed for my new show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya – Shiv Shakti’

Arjun Bijlani, who is counted among the most stylish actors of the television industry, is all geared up for his new show 'Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti'.

By Agency News Desk
Arjun Bijlani in 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya - Shiv Shakti'
Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani, who is counted among the most stylish actors of the television industry, is all geared up for his new show ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’. The actor was seen attending an award ceremony in Mumbai, where he also spoke about his new show.

Talking about his show, he said: “We started shooting for the show in Varanasi on the day of Ganga Dussehra. It is a very auspicious day and my first shot was also dipping in the holy waters of River Ganga. I consider myself very lucky to be a part of all this”.

“The promo of the show was loved by everyone. It was also shot very nicely and I was very happy with the results. We were overwhelmed with the comments received. Now we have fingers crossed for the show . I hope it does really well and people like it,” he added.

Show ‘Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti’ is a romantic drama which is a spin off series of ‘Pyaar ka Pehla naam: Radha Mohan’. The show stars Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma as Shiv and Shakti, respectively.

It will premiere on July 3 on ZeeTV and digitally stream on ZEE5.

Besides this, the actor is also making his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s upcoming film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which is releasing on July 28.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss
Next article
Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’
This May Also Interest You
News

Sex Pistols' singer Johnny Rotten calls police over stalking by woman

Technology

Motorola brings flip-foldable razr 40 ultra and razr 40 smartphones to India

News

Darshan Dave's mother introduced him to music, sang his compositions

News

Neena Gupta loves to binge on Turkish shows, learnt many new words

News

'Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum' actor Karanvir Bohra does intense gunshot sequence in one take

News

Vietnam bans 'Barbie' for running map showing China's territorial claims

Technology

1st fully AI designed drug for lung disease enters human clinical trials

Fashion and Lifestyle

Anupam Kher has lunch with best friend Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika

News

Simran Kaur: Gave my voice to Nobita, Doraemon became No.1 cartoon show

News

After 'Adipurush' debacle, 'Salaar' release awaits Prabhas; teaser on July 6

News

Title glimpse of Ram Pothineni-starrer 'Skanda – The Attacker' unveiled

News

Shivangi Joshi: I’m a lot like my character in ‘Barsatein’

News

Akanksha Puri: I am surprised Salman Khan apologised for our kiss

News

Manoj Bajpayee: Waiting for 'Family Man 3' shoot to start, will give good news to fans soon

Health & Lifestyle

Need stronger policies to protect kids from harms of food marketing: WHO

Technology

More women in AI may prevent bias: Melinda French Gates

News

Robert De Niro, who welcomed his 7th child in May, loses grandson

News

Angad Bedi: For a successful marriage, lust is as important as love

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US