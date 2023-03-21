scorecardresearch
For Himanshi Khurana, not followers but talent and hard work matter

Himanshi Khurana said that having a number of followers on social media can never assure good work and for getting opportunities

By News Bureau

Former ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Himanshi Khurana said that having a number of followers on social media can never assure good work and for getting opportunities, what matters is talent and hard work.

She said: “When I started my career in the industry, I didn’t have the same number of followers as I do today but getting work was never an issue and, I don’t think followers are more important, the talent and hard work get you good projects.”

Himanshi is known for her work in Punjabi films like ‘Sadda Haq’ and she also entered the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 13’ as a wild card contestant. Apart from Punjabi films, she has also done several music videos.

While discussing the importance of social media followers in the industry, she shared: “Having a good amount of followers and a huge fan base can be fruitful sometimes but otherwise it depends on how good you are at the job.”

Talking about the importance of real talent in the industry, she added: “There are several people who have been working in the industry for years who might not have a good number of followers. But their talent on screen speaks louder. So, these artists have a special place in the audience’s heart just because of the talent they showcase on the screen and not because of their social media presence.”

Meanwhile, Himanshi is wrapping up her shoots for her upcoming film, ‘Fatto De Yaar Bade Ne’ whose release date has still not been announced.

