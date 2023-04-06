scorecardresearch
From choreography to acting to being a homemaker, Hetal Yadav on doing it all

Hetal Yadav, who started her career as a choreographer and is currently seen as Shivani in the show 'Imlie', spoke about how a woman misses out on the initial years of her life after getting married.

By Agency News Desk
Hetal Yadav, who started her career as a choreographer and is currently seen as Shivani in the show ‘Imlie’, spoke about how a woman misses out on the initial years of her life after getting married.

She gave her own example regarding the difficulties she faced to sustain a normal personal and professional life.

She said: “Yes, not only as an actor but being a working woman in any profession we tend to loose out on a lot of things and projects just because we had to choose family and children but then you also feel happy for choosing your family and being for them because there was a time when my son need me more than anything. But now that he’s a grown gentleman I feel it was worth it and now is my time to shine in my field of work.”

The actress, who was also seen in ‘Barrister Babu’ added: “I used to feel extremely sad about the fact that I had to leave my son behind and report to work on sets. I was already doing multiple acting gigs and was a choreographer as well. But, my mother and my sister took good care of him so I used to be a little stress-free at work. Today, he takes care of me and understands me better than no body else.”

On the professional front, the actress has starred in TV shows like ‘Uttaran’, ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’, ‘Aap Ke Aajane Se’, ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, among others in her career of over 25 years.

