From Sheezan Khan to Soundous Moufakir: List of confirmed 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' 13 contestants revealed

From teleserial actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for alleged involvement in the suicide case of his co-actress Tunisha Sharma, to names such as Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, many more will be seen in the upcoming stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'.

By Agency News Desk
From teleserial actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested for alleged involvement in the suicide case of his co-actress Tunisha Sharma, to names such as Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam, many more will be seen in the upcoming stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

Hosted by Rohit Shetty, this edition features a line-up of 14 daredevil contestants ready to face their fears in the jungles of South Africa.

Rohit said: “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13, we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest.

“It will be exciting to witness the wilderness of South Africa as the stakes are going to rise and the magnitude of action will be greater than the previous seasons.”

Others who will be a part of the show include, Rohit Bose Roy, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Dino James and Rashmeet Kaur and Soundous Moufakir.

Pavithra KR, Revenue Head, COLORS, Viacom18 said, “We are glad to have a stellar line-up of contestants and wish them the best as they challenge themselves under the guidance of our host, Rohit Shetty.”

Shital Iyer, Head, Non-Fiction, COLORS, said,”Khatron Ke Khiladi has etched a remarkable place in the hearts of millions of viewers over the years, owing to its unparalleled fandom. The previous seasons garnered immense success with exceptional ratings, and it will be exciting to witness the upcoming edition scale up the danger quotient.”

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “It brings us immense pride to associate with ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ for the fifth time in a row.”

The show will air on Colors

