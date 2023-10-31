From spooky food menu to playful pranks, Aayudh Bhanushali shares eerie Halloween party plans

Actor Aayudh Bhanushali, who is currently seen as Krishna in ‘Doosri Maa’, shared his plans for Halloween, and said he has devised a menu filled with spooky delights, featuring monster-shaped snacks and cupcakes oozing with blood-red filling.

Talking about the spooky festivities, Aayudh shared: “After completing my midterm exams, I have made the exciting plan to host a Halloween gathering at my place. My objective is to turn it into the most thrilling event possible.”

“Collaborating with my mother, we have devised a menu filled with Halloween-themed delights featuring monster-shaped snacks and cupcakes oozing with blood-red filling. We’ll serve beverages in a cauldron, accompanied by eerie music, to craft the perfect Halloween ambience,” he said.

Aayudh added: “To up the fun factor, I have decided to play playful pranks on my friends and cousins. Additionally, I’ll suspend a terrifying demon mask from the ceiling to spook anyone who enters – all in good humour. After the event, we plan to enjoy scary horror movies and share spine-tingling stories.”

In the current track of ‘Doosri Maa’, Yashoda (Neha Joshi) sets the property papers ablaze, and Dadaji (Sunil Dutt) walks into the house while holding Krishna’s (Aayudh Bhanushali) hand.

Others quickly follow in his wake. Kamini (Priety Sahay) and Arvind (Mayank Mishra) make futile attempts to block Krishna’s entry, but Randheer (Darshan Dave) asserts their powerlessness now that the property papers are reduced to ashes.

In a strategic move, Dadaji entrusts Yashoda with Ashok’s (Mohit Dagga) chamber papers to put up for rent. As night falls, Kamini attempts to manipulate Krishna into leaving the house. However, Dadaji intervenes, arriving with medicine in hand, and insists that she leave.

Observing the deep connection between Dadaji and Krishna, Arvind, Bansal, and Kamini conspire to eliminate Krishna, hoping to drive him out of the Gupta household.

