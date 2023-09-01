Gautam Gulati sternly warns his members to not talk to Prince

Gautam Gulati’s gang had earlier suffered a bad defeat, during the last ‘Ande ka Funda’ task, which ended up culminating into a heated argument. However, seeing that his members were turning the conversation to Prince, Gautam sternly told them that they should not talk to him.

With a hardened and stern demeanour, Gautam cautions Digvijay to not listen to Prince, and says, “Prince se toh aap baat hi nahi karoge, usko main competition mein maanta hi nahi hoon”.

After getting irked by this, Gautam proceeds to narrate the next vote-out, betraying the dynamics of trust, all the while complicating the scenario of alliances.

Detailing this, Gautam will say “Agle vote-out mai teen logon ko uda do, Sachin ko, Rishabh ko aur Bhoomika ko uda do.”

However, his intent is beyond mere expulsion, as he was in fact subtly insinuating that the gang should present a facade of unity against Team Rhea while covertly maintaining a contrary allegiance.

The following day, contestants get taken aback by the intricate and elaborately detailed arrangements laid out before them. This, is the next Immunity Task, ‘Bomb Diggy Diggy Bomb’, and it will be loaded with a repertoire of challenging and demanding physical activities.

Now, the Gang Leaders will handpick five representatives from their respective teams. These contestants will climb a wall holding a ‘bomb’, and subsequently release it via a zipline to strike a designated target. They will play five rounds of this, with other gang members and whoever throws the closest to the target in the majority of rounds will win.

A difficult task to be sure, and surely demanding though the challenge will be paid off well, as victory will grant the privilege of immunity to the entire gang. The Gang Leaders will be seen motivating and advising their Gangs as winning immunity is essential at this point of the game.

Rhea tells her gang, “They all consider us underdogs, hamare baare mai bakwas bhi karte hai, uss anger ko channelise karo. Kal haare hai hum, aaj jeet gaye toh soch nahi sakte kya game change hoga.”

Gautam proceeds to warn his contestants, saying “Josh mai hosh mat kho dena!”

Prince also tells his gang “Agar aaj tum yeh task jeet gaye toh tum game badalte hue dekhoge, yeh game 360-degree badal jayegi.”

The question remains, which gang will out-perform the other in this task and win immunities for all the members, and what will happen to the dynamics of alliances.

