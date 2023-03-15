scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Gautam Singh Vig connects with his character in 'Junooniyat' in many ways

Gautam Singh Vig, who plays the character of Jordan in the show 'Junooniyat', spoke about how he relates to his on-screen character in the daily soap

By News Bureau

‘Naamkarann’ actor Gautam Singh Vig, who plays the character of Jordan in the show ‘Junooniyat’, spoke about how he relates to his on-screen character in the daily soap which also features Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana in lead roles.

“I am glad to be associated with this show. The concept is new and unique. This is the first time there’s a musical show being aired on TV which is a love story and has a lot of drama in it. The main focus is on music and I feel so happy and grateful to be on this journey. My character Jordan belongs to the present generation. Music is his passion,” he said.

On his similarity with Jordan, Gautam added: “I can connect with Jordan. We both are very much invested in our future and passion. Like Jordan’s passion is music I am also crazy about acting. Secondly, Jordan is very close to his mother, and so am I. Thirdly, just like how Jordan tries to prove to his father that he chose the right path, even Gautam is trying to do the same. So, I think yes this is how Jordan and Gautam are in so many ways similar. But somewhere you’ve to portray the characteristics of the character well. It all depends on acting, and body language. In real life, I have junooniyat towards my passion.”

The actor gives credit to his participation in ‘Bigg Boss 16’ for getting immense support from the audience and he said he is grateful for that: “I didn’t expect so much. I feel grateful. After coming out, I saw how much love I was getting and I am so blessed to have everyone in my life. Now people now know me by my name Gautam Singh Vig, which is the biggest gift for me,” he said.

Shooting in Chandigarh is not easy, but the production team, according to him, made things work. “I haven’t travelled anywhere outside for a daily soap. For me, this is just like my hometown because my mother was brought up here in Pathankot. So this is like my second home and I know Punjabi language, I love their music, their food, and everything else. The team is very nice, adjusting, and amazing,” he added.

Speaking on the changes he has seen in the industry, he said: “I have been working in this industry for the past 6 years now. OTT is growing very fast and so many people are getting the opportunity to showcase their potential via this medium. Even social media is growing so much. Earlier it used to be that you just sell everything but now everyone is so intelligent and they know about good content. That is how the industry and audience have changed. Now everyone is taking work more seriously and is focusing on the content in detail and being more real.”

Previous article
Khushi Dubey shares a nostalgic moment with Zayn in 'Aashiqana 3'
Next article
Shraddha Jaiswal is all set to join the cast of 'Sasural Simar Ka 2'
This May Also Interest You
News

Jubilant Guneet Monga reaches Mumbai after Oscar conquest

Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US