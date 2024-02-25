Geetanjali Mishra calculates her numerology numbers every morning

HomeTVNews

Geetanjali Mishra has revealed that numerology plays a significant role in her life, offering a unique perspective to her daily decision-making process.

Actress Geetanjali Mishra has revealed that numerology plays a significant role in her life, offering a unique perspective to her daily decision-making process. Currently portraying the character of Rajesh in ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Geetanjali shared her belief in the influence of vibrations and energies associated with specific numbers on various aspects of life.

She expressed, “I turn to astrology for guidance in major decisions, considering planetary positions and lunar phases. Numerology is also integral, adding a unique aspect to my daily decisions. I believe in the influence of vibrations and energies associated with specific numbers on various life aspects.”

Geetanjali elaborated on her practice, saying, “I calculate my numerology numbers each morning, reflecting on their meanings and how they might shape my day.”

The 37-year-old actress, known for her roles in ‘Naagin 3’ and ‘Balika Vadhu’, emphasized the value of these insights in guiding her decisions, stating, “These insights prove valuable in crucial decisions, aligning my choices with the energies of specific numbers.”

Sharing a personal experience, Geetanjali mentioned, “Recently, during a significant career decision, the date matched my life path number in numerology, boosting my confidence and guiding me positively. It’s intriguing how even small things like numbers can influence our choices.”

‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ is aired on &TV, showcasing Geetanjali’s talent in her role as Rajesh.

