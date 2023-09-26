Geetanjali Mishra's gourmet recommendations: UP's choora matar, kachori

Actress Geetanjali Mishra, who plays ‘Rajesh’ in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared how Uttar Pradesh’s diverse cuisine and street food offerings delight her taste buds.

It is the ‘World Tourism Day’ on September 27, which is celebrated to promote and encourage tourism.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Geetanjali revealed her top tourist spot, and talked about her favourite destinations, and must-visit places in her state.

Geetanjali said: “Uttar Pradesh boasts a wealth of historical sites like the Taj Mahal, Rumi Darwaza, Panch Mahal, and Chunar Fort, making it a haven for history and architecture enthusiasts.”

“It’s undeniably one of India’s most beautiful states, with several must-visit cities attracting tourists from around the globe. Among these, my favourite includes Varanasi, my hometown, renowned as the city of Lord Shiva, where visiting the world-famous Kashi Vishwanath temple is a must,” she said.

Geetanjali shared: “The Taj Mahal in Agra has always been on my bucket list, representing the pinnacle of love and architectural splendour. Uttar Pradesh’s diverse cuisine and street food offerings delight my taste buds.”

“Litti Chokha, Choora Matar, Tamatar Chaat, Kachori, and Samosa, paired with kulhad wali chai, are culinary experiences to savour,” she added.

In the current track of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, Happu (Yogesh) successfully apprehends the mafia Shakal with assistance from his friend Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee). This act earns Happu praise from the commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali), especially because the mafia had threatened to shave the commissioner’s head if he escaped from jail.

Kamlesh (Sanjay Choudhary), who has transitioned into a reporter, conducts an interview with Happu about his daring capture. During the interview, Happu credits Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) for her courage, which troubles both Beni and Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra).

Rajesh warns Happu to acknowledge her in his next interview. To satisfy Rajesh and Beni, Happu takes Shakal out of the bar, and he escapes, fooling Happu. Happu then provides a fake interview to placate Rajesh and Beni, but they eventually discover the ruse and become even more upset with him.”

The show airs on &TV.