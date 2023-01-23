scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Ayesha Singh’s on-screen character all set to bring a major twist in ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’

By News Bureau

TV actress Ayesha Singh’s character Sayi in the show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ (GHKPM) will be shown informing everyone the truth that she is Vinayak’s real mother and not Paakhi. Moreover, she is also shown getting upset as her son Vinayak dedicated the trophy to Paakhi (Aishwarya Sharma) and not to her. It came as a shock for her.

However, Sayi is now aware of the fact that Vinayak is her son but Virat (Neil Bhatt) is reluctant about sharing the truth with his wife, Paakhi and requested Sayi to give him some time to reveal the truth. She has given him 72 hours and threatened him by saying that she herself will tell everyone about the reality and will take Vinayak along with her.

However, in the coming episode, it will be shown that Paakhi runs away with Vinayak and when Sayi comes to know about the news she blames Virat. She tells everyone the truth that Vinayak is her son which left Virat in shock, and he supports Paakhi and makes her choose Vinayak.

‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein’ airs on Star Plus.

Previous article
Researchers working on Covid vaccine that people can drink
Next article
First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Mohammed Shami ordered to pay monthly alimony to estranged wife

Sports

ICC rescinds demerit point given to Rawalpindi pitch for Pakistan-England Test

Health & Lifestyle

Punjab CM to dedicate 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics on Jan 27

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Germany outplay France 5-1 to seal berth in quarterfinals

Sports

Learning language of coaching from Shane, Robin, and James, says MI Emirates' batting coach Parthiv Patel

Technology

ChatGPT's paid version available for $42 a month for some early users

Technology

First Covid, now layoffs: Indian professionals undergo tremendous stress, anxiety

Technology

Researchers working on Covid vaccine that people can drink

Technology

Spotify lays off 600 employees globally, CEO takes full responsibility

News

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul are officially man and wife

News

'MasterChef India': Chef Garima Arora asks contestant to prepare a dish with 'no fusion, or confusion'

Technology

Scientists find new emperor penguin colony via tracking their poop from space

Sports

Australian Open: Djokovic trounces Alex De Minaur to set up quarterfinal clash with Rublev

Sports

Our bowling has lacked heat in previous World Cups, says Irfan Pathan

Sports

Haroon Rashid appointed as new chief selector of Pakistan men's team

News

‘Angoori Bhabi’ Shubhangi Atre reacts to Vidya Balan’s video

Technology

Twitter account of Andhra Pradesh DGP hacked

News

Priyanka Dhavale talks about shooting for a romantic dance sequence

Sports

FairPlay news comes on board as official partner of ILT20

Sports

Ishan Kishan avoids lengthy suspension on hit-wicket appeal against Tom Latham in first ODI: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US