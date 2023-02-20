scorecardresearch
'GHKPM': Virat sorts out differences with Sai, brings her home

Neil Bhatt, who is playing Virat Chavan in the TV show 'Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' (GHKPM) is all set to bring Sai (played by Ayesha Singh) home

By News Bureau

Neil Bhatt, who is playing Virat Chavan in the TV show ‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (GHKPM) is all set to bring Sai (played by Ayesha Singh) home after sorting out differences with her. However, she has put a condition before him.

Sai asks Virat to follow all the rules set by her and Virat also agrees to it. Earlier, it was seen that Sai came to know about the reality that her son is alive and adopted by Virat.

However, unfortunately, Vinayak, who is Virat and Sai’s real son is not ready to accept Sai as his mother and he is more inclined towards Paakhi(Aishwarya Sharma) and considers her as his mother.

Virat is making all efforts to make him understand the reality so that he gives due respect to his real mother as well.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Virat brings Sai home after accepting all her conditions as he is still in love with her and cannot see her falling for someone else.

But how things take turns for Sai, Virat, and Paakhi is yet to be seen.

‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ airs on Star Plus.

