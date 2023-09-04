'Having a working birthday is the biggest gift for me', says Fahmaan Khan

Television heartthrob Fahmaan Khan, who turned a year older on Monday, said that working on his birthday is the biggest gift he can give himself. Fahmaan Khan has won many hearts with his looks and acting skills. The actor celebrated his 33rd birthday on Monday on the sets of his show ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani’, where cut a cake and spoke about his birthday gifts and the love of his fans.

Talking about the gift he gave himself on his birthday, Fahmaan said, “I have a working birthday, and that is the biggest gift for me. I still remember I had shot for the promo of ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ on my birthday, and that was the day I decided that I should be working on all my birthdays and that would be my gift to myself.”

Talking about the love he gets from his fans, he said, “I feel so blessed and grateful for all the love I get from my fans. The love I get from them is very organic and that is what matters to me the most.”

On the work front, the actor is currently seen in the Colors TV show ‘Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatani’.