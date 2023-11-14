Himani Shivpuri to surprise her brother with 'sooji ki kheer' on Bhai Dooj

Veteran actress Himani Shivpuri, who is known for portrayal of various characters on the screen, has shared her excitement on the upcoming auspicious occasion of ‘Bhai Dooj’. The actress also shared how she will surprise her brother with a bowl of his favourite dessert.

Bhai Dooj which is also known as ‘Bhai Tika’, ‘Bhaubeej’, ‘Bhai Phonta’ and ‘Bhratri Dwitiya’ is celebrated during Diwali. The occasion will be observed on Wednesday.

Speaking about the festivities, Himani shared: “I believe this festival strengthens the sibling bond. I’m eagerly anticipating my brother’s visit to Bhai Dooj. I’m thrilled to surprise him with a bowl of his favourite dessert, sooji ki kheer. Creating this kheer from scratch has become a tradition, and our shared love for sweets makes it even more enjoyable.”

“But that’s not all – as a symbol of his affection, he gifts me beautiful sarees or kurtas yearly. A few years ago, on Bhai Dooj, he presented me with a stunning Banarasi red saree, which I wear every time he visits. I can’t wait to see his choice for me this year,” said the ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ actress.

The actress added: “His considerate gestures on Bhai Dooj always touch my heart. I pray that our bond continues to be filled with happiness, understanding, and boundless love. Happy Bhai Dooj to all the wonderful sisters and brothers.”

Himani is currently seen as Katori Amma in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’. The show airs on &TV.