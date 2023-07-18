scorecardresearch
Himesh Reshammiya returns as judge for new season of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya is all set to don the judge’s hat for the sixth time in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ one of the most loved judges in the show

By Agency News Desk
Himesh Reshammiya | ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’

Singer and music director Himesh Reshammiya is all set to don the judge’s hat for the sixth time in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. One of the most loved judges in the show, Himesh is the longest-serving judge in ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. Having contributed superhit songs to the industry like ‘Tera Surroor’, ‘Aap Ki Kashish’, and ‘Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri’, Himesh is all set to judge fresh talents and their skills from across the country and help train them to emerge as the next big singing sensations.

Himesh said, “It feels great to be back on ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’. I have judged multiple seasons in the past and I keep coming back for more as the show holds a special place in my heart. The show has provided several talented singers a platform to establish their own identity in the world of music.”

He continued, “This season presents an incredible opportunity for the show’s exceptionally talented contestants as every ‘singer of the week’ will have the golden chance to release their very own original song in collaboration with the Zee Music Company.”

“This remarkable initiative by the channel is truly commendable. Can’t wait to witness the extraordinary journey of the top talents of India as they battle it out to win the hearts of viewers across the country,” he added.

‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ will premiere on Zee TV.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
