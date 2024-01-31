scorecardresearch
Hina Khan stresses on deep breaths while exercising: ‘Keeps you calm’

Hina Khan’s holistic approach to exercise includes a focus on deep breaths, believing it not only enhances calmness but also boosts the ability to lift more.

A fervent fitness enthusiast, actress Hina Khan’s holistic approach to exercise includes a focus on deep breaths, believing it not only enhances calmness but also boosts the ability to lift more.

The ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame actress Hina, who enjoys 19 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared some videos of her recent workout sessions.

In the video, Hina is wearing a neon green tee shirt and grey tights. Her hair is tied in a ponytail, and she is lifting weights, while taking deep breaths.

Along with the video, the ‘Hacked’ actress penned a long note: “Making a habit of holding your breath can cause your blood pressure to rise, possibly resulting in dizziness, nausea or even a heart attack. practice deep breaths while exercising, Deep breaths can lower your blood pressure, enhance relaxation, keeps you calm, helps you engage all muscles… it also gives you the ability to lift more ..”

“Weight training is not just about good form.. deep breathing and breathing right is equally important.. Paying attention to your breathing during strength training can really work for you,” she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.

She will be soon seen in English and Hindi bilingual movie ‘Country of Blind’.

