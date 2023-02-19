scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'

Hitanshu Jinsi, who will be seen playing the role of Manav in the show 'Chashni', said that his character is extremely sweet and a true gentleman.

By News Bureau
Hitanshu Jinsi spills the beans on his role in 'Chashni'
Hitanshu Jinsi

Actor Hitanshu Jinsi, who will be seen playing the role of Manav in the show ‘Chashni’, said that his character is extremely sweet and a true gentleman. He added that he relates to his character.

“I am playing the role of a first station officer and my character’s name is Manav. I will be leading the fire department. Manav is a gentleman who is loving and caring. He is a disciplined man. He is a very positive person. Like the title Chashni, Manav is very sweet. This character has a lot to contribute to the show,” said the actor, who is known for his roles in ‘Mahakali – Anth Hi Aarambh Hai’, ‘Vighnaharta Ganesh’ and ‘Roop – Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’.

Talking about working with producer Sandeep Sikand for the first time, he said: “He is a very smart person and knows his craft and the industry so well. I trust him fully. When I was approached for this role and was briefed about the character, I immediately said yes because I always try to do a role that has many shades. There is a lot to play. After the show goes on air, you will get to see many layers of Manav.”

At last, the actor said that he is putting in all his efforts to give his best and would not mind flaunting his looks in the show. “What I have in my hands is to work hard and I make sure to put all my blood and sweat into my role because this is what I live for. In this show, I will be seen in uniform as well as in casuals. I will not leave any chance to flaunt my looks,” he quipped.

‘Chashni’ is a story of two sisters who later become mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. It features Srishti Singh and Amandeep Sidhu in lead roles.

Previous article
IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir
Next article
Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either
This May Also Interest You
Sports

2nd Test, Ind vs Aus: Jadeja kept relying on what he's best at, says Rohit Sharma

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Australia expect Alyssa Healy to be fit for semi-final

Technology

New tech a double-edged sword for industries vulnerable to hackers

Technology

'Phishing', 'vishing' attacks made ordinary folk poorer by Rs 1,500 cr in 2020-22

Health & Lifestyle

Health interventions on mobiles lead to better lifestyle, fewer secondary strokes

Technology

Govt yet come up with satisfactory answers on AIIMS server attack

Health & Lifestyle

CDRI develops DNA gel stain, needed in RTPCR

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Windows 11 widgets for Messenger, Spotify to Beta Channel Insiders

Health & Lifestyle

HIV(+) spl educator in Kolkata asked to go on leave 5 days after his marriage

Health & Lifestyle

Eye on the future at Lucknow G20 meet: Cataract care via WhatsApp

News

Zeenat Aman: No plan to return to silver screen, but not closing that door either

Sports

IPL: Rohit Sharma gave me sleepless nights as KKR captain, reveals Gambhir

Sports

Ind vs Aus : A special feeling to hit the winning boundary on 100th Test match, says Pujara

News

Parking challan for Kartik: Mumbai police share 'Punchnama' style post for him

News

Ashi Singh, Shagun Pandey express gratitude as 'Meet' completes 500 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Serum Institute to set up CoE for Infectious Diseases and Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

Technology

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interview

Sports

Indian junior women's hockey team registers 8-0 win over South Africa

News

Abhishek Nigam plays nerdy guy in 'Jab We Matched'

Sports

2nd Test, Day 3: India win by six wickets, retain Border-Gavaskar Trophy after Jadeja, Ashwin demolish Australia (ld)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US