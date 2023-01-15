scorecardresearch
Hiten Tejwani shares his love for flying kites on Makar Sankranti

By News Bureau

TV actor Hiten Tejwani recounts his childhood days and how he was so fond of flying kites on Makar Sankranti and going to market to purchase the most colourful ones. He recalls: “This is one of the biggest festivals in India apart from Diwali as it is celebrated all over albeit with different names (Pongal, Bihu, Lohri and Sankranti). I remember my childhood days in Surat where we used to go to the markets looking out for the most colourful and vibrant kites and manjhas. It used to be good fun back then, in fact I had specially learnt to make maanjha dhaar wala with my friends.”

The actor, who is known for the TV serials ‘Kutumb’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and films such as ‘Vaastav: The Reality’, ‘Krishna Cottage’ and ‘Kalank’, adds that he enjoys the festivities with homemade sweets and organising a party with friends

He shares: “Makar Sankranti has always been about good food for me. As a kid, my mornings would start early by performing a small pooja at home and then gorging on Til and gud ke ladoos(laddu made with sesame seeds and jaggery) and other sweets prepared by my mother. My fondest memory would be taking a box of til ladoos for friends, flying kites on our terrace and just getting engrossed in the celebrations.”

“We used to have mini parties with music systems all over the terraces playing the latest music and everyone getting food and sweets from home adding colours to the celebrations. Over the years the celebration style has changed and we now just do a pooja and eat a til ki mithai,” concludes the ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ actor.

Abdu Rozik: Priyanka and Archana play a lot of mind games on 'BB16'
Tanmay Bhat recalls how it took Shah Rukh Khan just 10 mins to understand a show script
Entertainment Today

