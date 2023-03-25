scorecardresearch
Home-cooked food is Bhaweeka Chaudhary's mantra for staying fit

Bhaweeka Chaudhary has opined that eating home-cooked food plays a crucial part in staying fit and it works exceedingly well for her.

By News Bureau

Television actress Bhaweeka Chaudhary, who plays Nandini in the recently launched show ‘Maitree’, has opined that eating home-cooked food plays a crucial part in staying fit and it works exceedingly well for her. Elaborating on the same, Bhaweeka said: “To be honest, I am a fitness freak, and I don’t like to skip my gym. But being an actor, we need to be available based on the requirement, so there are times when I miss working out in the gym.”

The show focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of its titular character played by Shrenu Parikh and her soul sister, Nandini (played by Bhaweeka).

In recent episodes, viewers witnessed that Ashish (played by Namish Taneja) won the drug case where he was accused by his mother-in-law Vasuandhara (Khalida Jan).

However, now he has to prove himself to be the parent who can take care of his son Nandish and win the case for his custody.

On the other hand Ashish’s wife, Nandini is still in coma.

While Nandini’s presence is very much on a wheelchair these days in every scene, Bhaweeka is ensuring that her fitness is not getting affected.

To stay in shape and healthy, Bhaweeka utilises the time wisely, she has a ‘skipping rope’ on the sets of the show, and whenever she gets some time, she works out with it.

She said: “Hence, whenever I get some time, I do some skipping on the set for my fitness. In fact, I try to do all kinds of workout which include cardio, weight lifting, and dancing a.k.a Zumba. I know when it comes to fitness, I am very old school. I believe eating home-cooked food is one of the best ways to stay fit. But again, some things that work for one, may not work for others. Therefore, everyone needs to figure out what suits them best and work accordingly.”

Produced by Sunshine Productions, ‘Maitree’, airs every day at 7 p.m. on Zee TV.

Keep close watch on evolving etiologies: Centre issues advisory on Covid
IPL 2023: Coach Sanjay Bangar advises new RCB players to take up next step in their careers
