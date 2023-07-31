scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor best known for his role in Tim Allen's 'Home Improvement', reportedly has been arrested for domestic violence for the second time.

By Agency News Desk
'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again
'Home Improvement' star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested for domestic violence again

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor best known for his role as eldest son Brad Taylor on Tim Allen’s ‘Home Improvement’, reportedly has been arrested for domestic violence for the second time. TMZ reported that Bryan was arrested on Friday by police in Eugene, OR, police for felony assault in violation of the Abuse Prevention Act. The action is used when someone is accused of attacking a person who’d previously been granted a restraining order in relation to domestic violence, reports deadline.com.

Bryan previously pleaded guilty in 2021 to two felony counts in a domestic violence case in Oregon. He received a sentence of three years probation and was required to participate in a batterer-intervention program.

The 2021 charges stem from an incident in Eugene in which the then-39-year-old actor assaulted his 27-year-old girlfriend.

He was arrested and booked into the Lane County Jail and initially charged with harassment, coercion, strangulation, interference with making a report and second counts of menacing and assault in the fourth degree. Those charges were dismissed in return for his two-count guilty plea.

TMZ citied an anonymous police source, who said they received a call for a reported physical dispute between a male and female at a Eugene residence.

Bryan was not at the scene when police arrived. They eventually tracked him down and escorted him to jail, where he remained in custody as of late Sunday afternoon.

Bryan was engaged to the woman involved in the 2021 domestic violence incident, but it’s not clear if the same person was involved this time.

Bryan is best known for his 1991-99 ‘Home Improvement’ role, and his other TV credits include ‘Veronica Mars’, ‘Burn Notice’, ‘Smallville’ and ‘the Knight Rider reboot’, among others. He was an exec producer on the 2018 feature ‘The Kindergarten Teacher’ starring Maggie Gyllenhaal.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert
Next article
Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Ashes 2023: James Anderson could be at the 'mercy of the selectors' over Test future, says Michael Atherton

News

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s ‘Commando’ premiere announced

Sports

Hyderabad to host 50km World Championships ultra running race for first time in November

Technology

MIND diet won’t improve your memory, enhance brain function for long

News

Rohit Shetty claims 'KKK 13' is No. 1, fans say 'we watch it for Shiv Thakare'

Sports

Brij Bhushan's aide Sanjay Singh files nomination for WFI top post

Technology

Centre extends application window under PLI scheme for IT hardware till Aug 30

Sports

Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s retirement makes me 'more firm' to continue playing, says James Anderson

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan goes down on knees and puts a ring on Jiya Shankar

Technology

Ethereum founder relishes 'Ghevar', 'Masala Dosa' in India

Sports

FIFA Women's World Cup: Japan top group C by whitewashing Spain

Sports

WI v IND: Just give more opportunities to players who haven’t gotten enough in the past, says Aakash Chopra

News

Sofia Vergara called 'rudest woman', accused of forgetting her humble beginning

News

Richa Chadha, William Moseley pictured in London streets while 'Aaina' shoot

News

Ankur Bhatia to break barriers with LGBT role in Sushmita Sen starrer 'Taali'

News

Ed Sheeran spotted serving hot dogs before sell-out concert

News

Noel Gallagher had black eye, cut face whilst brushing his teeth

News

First look of Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher’s ‘Ghoomer’ is inspiring tale of paraplegic sportsperson

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US