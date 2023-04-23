When Kartik Aaryan fulfilled Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s wish

Recently, during an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the host Kapil shared that his daughter Anayra is a big fan of Kartik, and how she once demanded to meet the superstar. Kapil further shared that his daughter was keen to meet Kartik, and then the actor fulfilled her wish by talking with her on a video call.

He said: “One day, my daughter saw Kartik’s dance video and she asked me ‘Papa, Kartik is dancing, why isn’t he coming to our place?’ I told her he is busy. Then I texted Kartik to once make her talk to him as she kept demanding. I video-called Kartik and they spoke. Now, she has more demands like this.”

On the work front, Kartik has films in the pipeline like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and director Kabir Khan’s untitled next.