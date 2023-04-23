scorecardresearch
When Kartik Aaryan fulfilled Kapil Sharma’s daughter Anayra’s wish

'The Kapil Sharma Show', the host Kapil Sharma shared that his daughter Anayra is a big fan of Kartik Aaryan, and how she once demanded to meet the superstar.

Recently, during an episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, the host Kapil shared that his daughter Anayra is a big fan of Kartik, and how she once demanded to meet the superstar. Kapil further shared that his daughter was keen to meet Kartik, and then the actor fulfilled her wish by talking with her on a video call.

He said: “One day, my daughter saw Kartik’s dance video and she asked me ‘Papa, Kartik is dancing, why isn’t he coming to our place?’ I told her he is busy. Then I texted Kartik to once make her talk to him as she kept demanding. I video-called Kartik and they spoke. Now, she has more demands like this.”

On the work front, Kartik has films in the pipeline like ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, ‘Aashiqui 3’, and director Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
