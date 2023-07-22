scorecardresearch
‘IBD 3’: Quickstyle hails Shivanshu Soni’s act as perfect introduction to India’s dance legacy

The Norwegian dance group 'Quickstyle' lavished praise on contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Bhawna Khanduja's Kathak performance in 'India's Best Dancer 3'

By Agency News Desk
The Norwegian dance group ‘Quickstyle’ lavished praise on contestant Shivanshu Soni and choreographer Bhawna Khanduja’s Kathak performance in ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, saying that it introduced them to the Indian story through dance.

The upcoming episode of the dance reality show will put the contestants to the test with ‘Guru Swap’ challenge, compelling them to step out of their comfort zone with their existing choreographers in the ‘Adla Badli’ special.

Shivanshu and Bhawna’s breathtaking act to the song ‘In Lamhon Ke Daaman Mein’ (from the film ‘Jodhaa Akbar’) had the judges falling in love with Shivanshu’s dancing prowess.

Captivated by the performance, Quickstyle couldn’t hold back their admiration for Shivanshu’s unique artistry, stating: “This was just beautiful! It is the first time that we have watched a male dancer perform kathak. We have never seen a Kathak dancer like Shivanshu.”

“He infuses a lot of technique into his craft. This is the perfect first performance for us to see during our visit to India for dance shows. You are mind-blowing, and we have so much love for you. It felt like Shivanshu introduced us to the Indian story through dance,” they said.

Judge Terence Lewis, in his characteristic eloquence, praised Shivanshu’s artistry, saying, “Whatever you do in dance, there’s lehza; it’s very subtle and amazing. Whether it’s a romantic portrayal or a display of friendship, you bring that feeling to life with respect towards your partner.”

“The emotions you convey through your eyes are incredible. You make dance lively, turning it into an art form that goes beyond mere entertainment,” added Terence.

‘Quickstyle’ is a Norwegian hip-hop/urban dance group founded by two Norwegian-Pakistani twins, Suleman and Bilal Malik, and their Norwegian-Thai childhood friend Nasir Sirikhan. The group has won ‘Norske Talenter’, a Norwegian version of America’s Got Talent in 2009.

Taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher will be the popular comic couple – Bharti Singh and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, along with special guests Harshdeep Kaur and Mukti Mohan, who will be coming to promote their new single, ‘Waah Sajna’.

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ airs on Sony.

