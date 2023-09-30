scorecardresearch
'IBD3': Sonali Bendre says Govinda 'brought out the performer in me’

Sonali Bendre, who serves as the judge on the dance reality show, 'India’s Best Dancer 3', has shared that Govinda has brought out the performer in her.

Sonali Bendre, who serves as the judge on the dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, has shared that Govinda has brought out the performer in her. The show is all set for its finale with ‘Finale no.1’ where actor Tiger Shroff, actress Kriti Sanon, and actor Govinda cheer for the Top 5 finalists.

The finalists include Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Vipul Khandpal, and Shivanshu Soni.

Sonali and Govinda have worked together in ‘Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai’ and the upcoming episode witnesses their reunion as they take stroll down the memory lane by performing on the song ‘Prem Jaal Main’.

On reuniting with her co-star, Govinda, Sonali reflects on her Bollywood journey, sharing, “My career began alongside Govinda, and I didn’t know the first thing about dancing. In my debut film, I had to dance alongside him, and it was his unwavering support that brought out the performer in me.”

In response, Govinda expresses his excitement at being a part of the ‘Finale no.1’, saying, “You guys worked so hard to get here, and when I saw you perform, I thought, ‘Where did this come from?’ As it’s ‘Finale No. 1, the vision that we have witnessed today is your hard work. God Bless you all.”

‘India’s Best Dancer 3’ finale airs Saturday on Sony Entertainment Television.

5
