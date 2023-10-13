'IGT 10': Ravi Teja, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Nupur Sanon groove to 'Vaathi Coming'

Actors Ravi Teja, Gayatri Bhardwaj, and Nupur Sanon, who are all set to grace the stage of ‘India’s Got Talent’ season 10, perform with the ‘Zero-degree’ crew on the track ‘Vaathi Coming’. The song ‘Vaathi Coming’ is from the 2021 Tamil action film ‘Master’, written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It stars Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles.

The song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The video song features Vijay, which is choreographed by Dinesh Kumar.

This Saturday’s episode of the talent reality show is titled ‘Mass Mania’.

Leaving the special guests awestruck, especially Ravi Teja, will be Mumbai’s dynamic dancing group, ‘Zero Degree’ and their dhamakedar act.

The group will be seen performing an interactive dance act on ‘1 2 3 4 Get on the Dance Floor’ from the movie ‘Chennai Express’ wherein they gave six dance options to the judges, and the group had to dance based on the option picked by the judges.

Impressed with their performance, Ravi said: “Superb dance! Nidhi, you are very good with your facial expressions. Everyone was extraordinary.”

In awe of their performance, Judge Badshah shared: “I don’t think I have ever seen such an interactive performance before. This is genius to another level. You are a diamond of the ‘India’s Got Talent’ crown. You guys are so lovable.”

Adding to the compliments, Judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra added: “You should change your name from Zero Degree to Hero Degree. You guys are entertainer number 1. You guys prepared six acts instead of one, which is very difficult. Hats off to you guys. Aapko mera Hunnar Salam.”

Nidhi will further take this opportunity to share that her grandmother is a big fan of Ravi and has come specially to meet him.

Overwhelmed with the love and respect, Ravi will go on stage to groove along with Nidhi’s Daadi, doing the iconic ‘chinta ta chita chita’ step.

The Zero-degree crew and the guests perform together on the track ‘Vaathi Coming’, making this episode a ‘mass entertainer’.

‘India’s Got Talent 10’ airs on Sony.