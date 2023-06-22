scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

'Imlie' actor Shaan Mishra has no qualms doing bold scenes if script demands it

Shaan Mishra, who is known for his work in television show 'Imlie', has said that he is open to doing bold scenes, provided the script demands them.

By Agency News Desk
'Imlie' actor Shaan Mishra has no qualms doing bold scenes if script demands it
'Imlie' actor Shaan Mishra has no qualms doing bold scenes if script demands it

Actor Shaan Mishra, who is known for his work in television show ‘Imlie’, has said that he is open to doing bold scenes, provided the script demands them.

Bold scenes have generally come to be accepted in films and OTT alike. However, the trend of bold scenes is polarising among actors as there are many who are not comfortable with showing off too much skin or doing intimate scenes on screen.

Elaborating on his stance of doing intimate scenes, Mishra said: “If the script demands, then it’s okay. Some actors do this to survive in the industry as sadly, they don’t get much work. They face difficulties to survive due to financial issues so they say yes to such scenes as they don’t have any options. But then there are still others who avoid doing such things until and unless it’s required”.

Talking about the bold trend, the actor said that such scenes are mostly used to capture attention.

Going into the details, Mishra said, “The makers want more viewership and just to spice things up, they include bold scenes in the project. Sometimes it is a demand of the story and now people have made it a trend. Even if it’s not necessary they include it”.

Changing times have changed the trends regarding intimacy and boldness in content which has caused a change in the perception of such things.

Shaan said “Earlier makers used flowers because back then people used to watch movies along with their families. But now times have changed, and parents now are comfortable to talk to their kids about all these things and vice versa.

“I think it’s better for society. We have opened up but still there are many who aren’t able to talk about all these things with their kids.”

“Our future generation is very bold and blunt and are open to their parents as well as the society. Being friendly with your children is a good thing, but one should understand there is a limit for everything in life,” he added.

‘Imlie’ revolves around a smart, young village girl named Imlie who goes to the big city to make it big. Soon her life changes, and revolves around a love triangle with several twists and turns, filled with different motives, personalities and a cavalcade of erupting emotions.

The show airs on Star Plus.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
'A sense of nervousness, but it's mainly excitement': Healy experiences a spectrum of emotions for 'most hyped Women's Ashes'
Next article
Fiona Alison: The French-born influencer soon to appear in an OTT web series
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

Sports

Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan passes away at 87

News

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US