'India’s Best Dancer 3' gets it ‘Top 5’ finalists

The dance reality show “India’s Best Dancer” season 3 has found it’s ‘Top 5’ finalists – Aniket Chauhan, Anjali Mamgai, Samarpan Lama, Vipul Khandpal and Shivanshu Soni, who will be seen putting their best foot forward to win the most coveted title.

Staying true to its theme this season of #HarMoveSeKarengeProve, the show has celebrated superlative talent with phenomenal moves who have proved their mettle in this intense competition.

The contestants have won the hearts of millions and captivating the judges a.k.a the E.E.N.T (Emotions, Entertainment, Newness and Technique) specialists – Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

Aniket is with choreographer Kartik Raja, Anjali with choreographer Akash Thapa, Samarpan with choreographer Bhawana Khanduja, Vipul with choreographer Pankaj Thapa, and Shivanshu with choreographer Vivek Chachere.

Known as the ‘Charlie Chaplin of ‘IBD 3’, Aniket Chauhan from Delhi won himself the first spot in the ‘Behtareen Teerah’; since then, he has time and again left everybody in awe of his talent.

Reminiscing his journey, Aniket shared, “India’s Best Dancer 3 has been a roller coaster for me. I was the only untrained dancer who made it to the top 12. The competition has been tough, but Ive tried to prove myself every day.”

“This show has been my Gurukul, allowing me to explore my acting skills alongside dance. I’ll forever cherish moments like Ayushmann Khurrana praising my work and Manushi Chillar asking for my autograph. I am truly grateful for this incredible opportunity,” he added.

Vipul from Delhi, is known for his freestyle dance. While he was amongst the last few to get selected in the ‘Behtareen Teerah’, there was an uncertainty about his being a right fit on the show. However, Vipul has been a force to reckon with as he shined bright with his moves from the word go, leaving everybody surprised.

Speaking about his journey, he shared, “I was the last contestant to be selected by the judges in Behtareen 13, and it fills me with pride to know that Terence Sir is happy to see me in the top 5, and he has praised my work. As a background dancer and assistant choreographer, having celebrties like Nushratt Barucha and Tony Kakkar recognize my work and dance has been a big milestone that I’ve already achieved on this show.”

“India’s Best Dancer 3 has provided me with the opportunity to explore and grow as a dancer, I will always be grateful for that,” added Vipul.

The ‘Sher Baccha’ of IBD3’, Anjali from Uttarakhand, has been an inspiration to many as she has been supporting her family since the age of 13, while also following her passion for dance.

Expressing her excitement of making it to the Top 5, she shared, “India’s Best Dancer 3 has been a series of ups and downs for me. When the Behtareen 13 were selected, I learnt that Vipul Kandpal and I were the last two contestants to make the cut. Since then, there’s been a fire within me to prove myself and make the judges proud.”

“Today, being part of the top 5 is an overwhelming feeling. I am the only female contestant in the top 5 this season, which is a significant achievement in itself. IBD has become more than just a show; it’s like a family. I hope to win and make everybody proud,” added Anjali.

Madhya Pradesh’s Shivanshu who is known for his impeccable classical dance style and graceful gestures, has spun his way into the ‘Top 5’.

And having broken many stereotypes on this stage with Kathak, Shivanshu remarked, saying, “Being a male classical dancer, I was often told that this dance form is for women. Through India’s Best Dancer 3, I got an opportunity to showcase that classical dance is not exclusive to women.”

“It’s like a dream come true to be in the top 5, and hearing the judges express their love for my dance is incredibly fulfilling. Terence Sir’s invitation to the International Dance Festival is a prize in itself. May the best dancer, be it male or female, emerge victorious,” he shared.

Known as the ‘cutie minister’, Samarpan from Pune, is a complete fresher when it comes to dancing and he has learnt this art form by watching dance reality shows. From winning the hearts of the judges during the audition round to some memorable performances in the show that left everyone smiling, Samarpan has proven why he deserves to be in the Top 5.

Expressing his emotions, he shared: “This still feels unreal; I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the audience and the judges – Sonali Bendre, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur. Their mentorship and insights have been invaluable in shaping my journey. And, I am thankful to the show for providing dancers such as I, a platform to showcase our talent to the world. I am also very happy for my fellow contestants who have made it to the race to the finale.”

The ‘Grand Finale’ of India’s Best Dancer 3 will air on September 30 on Sony.