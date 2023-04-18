scorecardresearch
Ishaan Dhawan: I have been a 'director's kid'

Ishaan Dhawan shared that he has been a "director's kid" and realise the significance of carefully following the director's instructions and thoroughly comprehending the character.

By Agency News Desk
Ishaan Dhawan with Riya Sharma for Dhruv Tara _ pic courtesy instagram

‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’ actor Ishaan Dhawan, who is currently seen playing the role of a neurosurgeon, Dhruv in the show ‘Dhruv Tara’, shared that he has been a “director’s kid” and realise the significance of carefully following the director’s instructions and thoroughly comprehending the character.

He said: “I have been a director’s kid, and have realised the significance of carefully following the director’s instructions and thoroughly comprehending my character. Having played the role of Dhruv for more than two months, now I am confident in my understanding of the character and feel comfortable taking creative liberties to infuse the role with my personal style.”

He further adds: “As an artist, I believe that when it comes to portraying a complex and multi-faceted character, it requires the actor to deeply understand the character’s psyche, his motives, and convincingly convey the emotions.”

For Ishaan, getting an opportunity to be part of the show ‘Dhruv Tara’ helped him to work on his acting skills and portray a different character from his previous ones and showcase his talent.

“The opportunity to play the character of Dhruv in ‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ is a wonderful chance for me to showcase my performance as an actor. This character is unlike any I have played, which I welcomed as a challenging opportunity,” he concluded.

Ishaan is a model and actor known for his roles such as Hamid in ‘Bebaakee’, and Kabeer in ‘Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana’, among others.

‘Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs on Sony SAB.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

