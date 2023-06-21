It’s a baby boy! Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are blessed with baby boy

Dipika Kakkar and her husband welcomed their first child. The couple welcomed a baby boy on Jun 21 (2023). Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim are one of the most loved and celebrated couples on television.

Now, the actress shared the good news with her fans and well-wishers that the couple has been blessed with a baby boy and they feel blessed and loved.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim had met on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, where they were co-stars for many years.

Their love story began on the sets of the show and they dated for almost five–six years before they got married in 2018.