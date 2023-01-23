scorecardresearch
Jackie Shroff’s gesture for Harsh Sikandar makes judges go emotional

By Glamsham Editorial
Jackie Shroff

Jackie Shroff who recently attended the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs Grand Finale was seen having a heart-touching moment with a contestant Harsh Sikandar. After Harsh’s goosebumps-inducing performance, Jackie Shroff went on stage and gave him a hug. He even praised his singing and told him how his singing touched his soul.

The 9-year-old finalist Harsh Sikandar is the breadwinner of his family after the unfortunate demise of his father. He sings devotional songs at ‘jagratas’ and whatever he earns from that, he uses it to take care of his mother and siblings. Hearing this, Jackie Shroff told Harsh that he would give him a laptop for his online classes so that he could learn and teach at home.

Jackie Shroff said, “Your voice is so pure that it touches everyone’s soul. And I want you to concentrate on nurturing it and honing your skills. That’s why I will be giving you one year of paid internet and electricity bills, admission at a service center with a free tutor and a laptop so that you can take and give classes from your home. I hope you keep honing your skills and achieve success to great lengths.”

Everyone including the contestant, his mother and the judges got emotional as Jackie Shroff extended this kind gesture to Harsh. We were truly touched by witnessing this heartwarming moment. Jackie Shroff has once again shown how he is the man of the masses.

Sunny Leone goes meticulously de-glam for her role in 'Quotation Gang'
SA20: Roelof van der Merwe's energy is contagious, says Pragyan Ojha
