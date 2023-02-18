scorecardresearch
Jannat Zubair says her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' is 'new age music for GenZ'

TV actress Jannat Zubair released her latest track 'Babu Shona Mona' which is curated by Zubair Rahmani and has music and lyrics by Vibhas.

TV actress Jannat Zubair, who is known for working in fictional dramas such as ‘Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora’, ‘Phulwa’, ‘Tu Aashiqui’, who also participated in stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’, released her latest track ‘Babu Shona Mona’ which is curated by Zubair Rahmani, and has music and lyrics by Vibhas.

While sharing her experience of singing the track, she said: “Singing is something I have loved. ‘Babu Shona Mona’ is a new age sound, a track for millennials, and new age music for GenZ. My father curated the idea and the song, he knew my love for singing and always wanted me to explore the singer side in me. Today, we are just launching the audio, we will launch the video of the song very soon.”

Zubair Rahmani added: “I was aware of her inclination for singing. We were looking for the right song and right time and the right platform to showcase her talent. She has had a brilliant run as an actor, I am sure that the audience will love her singer side as well.”

Vibhas, who has written the lyrics and given the music to the track shared: “Jannat has ruled the hearts of many with her creative calibre, now her voice will storm the music scenes. ‘Babu Shona Mona’ is a song for all those who are nurturing a broken heart, not only is it a melodious track, it is comforting too.”

Jannat also shared pictures from the song on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen wearing a black leather outfit with chrome-dyed hair.

